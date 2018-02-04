No. 18 Vols trounce Mississippi 94-61 for 5th straight win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tennessee coach Rick Barnes usually finds some reason to criticize his team's performance even after lopsided wins.

Not this time.

Grant Williams and Lamonte' Turner scored 17 points each to lead five Tennessee players in double figures Saturday night as the 18th-ranked Volunteers trounced Mississippi 94-61 for their fifth straight victory.

In the second half, Tennessee scored 59 points while shooting 71.4 percent overall (20 of 28) and from 3-point range (10 of 14).

''Probably obviously the best half of the year we've played,'' Barnes said. ''When the ball's going in, it makes everything look good.''

The blowout enabled Tennessee (17-5, 7-3 SEC) to move into sole possession of second place in the Southeastern Conference. The Vols began the day in a three-way tie for second with No. 21 Kentucky and No. 23 Florida, which both lost Saturday.

Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield said the Vols won't get distracted by their rise in stature. Schofield said the Vols haven't forgotten how the SEC media projected them to finish 13th in the 14-team conference.

''We were picked 13th to start the season, so we're always in the locker room thinking how can we get out of that 13th position,'' said Schofield, who had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Tennessee has won eight of its last nine games while Ole Miss (11-12, 4-6) has dropped five of its last six. With eight games remaining in the regular season, Tennessee already has exceeded its 2016-17 win total. The Vols finished 16-16 last year.

Tennessee showed its enormous potential in a brilliant second-half performance. The Vols outscored Ole Miss 59-36 after halftime. They had 27 assists and only six turnovers for the game, including a 17-1 ratio in the second half.

''Today obviously was an avalanche,'' Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy said. ''Unfortunately, we were under it.''