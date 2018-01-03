No. 18 Texas Tech never trails in 85-73 win over No. 10 KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) -- Texas Tech coach Chris Beard didn't expect his team to walk out of Allen Fieldhouse with a victory Tuesday night, especially considering the Red Raiders had never done so in school history.

''What I did expect,'' Beard said, ''was to play hard and play well.''

Turns out that was a winning formula after all.

Keenan Evans scored 15 points, Norense Odiase and Justin Gray had 12 apiece, and the No. 18 Red Raiders never trailed in beating the No. 10 Jayhawks 85-73 for their first win at the Phog in 18 tries.

''It's special because of how much respect we have for this program,'' Beard said. ''This is sacred ground in college basketball, so to come in and win means a lot to our program.''

The Red Raiders (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) built a 16-point lead midway through the first half, then found an answer every time the 3-point-dependent Jayhawks (11-3, 1-1) tried to mount a second-half charge.

Zach Smith had 11 points and Jarrett Culver contributed 10 for Texas Tech, which has won its first two Big 12 games for the first time in a decade. The Red Raiders also snapped a four-game skid in league road openers by winning their seventh straight game in the toughest of venues.

''We worked too hard to not walk in here expecting this,'' Allen said.

Devonte Graham led the Jayhawks with 27 points, but a lot of that came at the foul line, where he was 13 of 13. The senior guard struggled from the field, just like the rest of his team - they were 6 of 26 from beyond the arc and missed all 12 of their 3-point attempts in the second half.

Svi Mykhailiuk had 11 points for Kansas before fouling out. Udoka Azubuike also scored 11.

''We just came out flat,'' Graham said. ''They did a good job of coming out and hitting shots, getting stops early. Offensively they were just knocking everything down.''