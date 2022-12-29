No. 18 TCU breaks past Central Arkansas for 9th win in row

Stephen Hawkins
·3 min read
LM Otero/AP

Emanuel Miller had 20 points with 10 rebounds, and No. 18 TCU extended its winning streak to nine games with a 103-57 victory over Central Arkansas on Wednesday.

Mike Miles Jr. added 21 points as the Horned Frogs (11-1) hit triple digits in scoring for the first time since a 100-63 win over Tennessee Tech on Nov. 13, 2017.

Damion Baugh had 13 points for TCU, which started the same five players in consecutive games for the first time this season, including big men Eddie Lampkin and Chuck O’Bannon.

“We’re feeling good about how we’re playing. We’re all healthy,” Miles said. “All back on the court together, playing together, playing like we love each other, which we do.”

Lampkin’s layup with 3:37 left made it 100-56.

Shahada Wells and JaKobe Koles each had 12 points for the Frogs, who finished with a 40-0 margin on fast-break points.

“If we had made a few more shots, it would’ve made it a little bit more difficult for them,” UCA coach Anthony Boone said. “It’s like blood in the water for sharks. As soon as they got a pretty good taste, it just kept rolling and kept rolling and kept rolling. It’s like they were playing downhill the whole game.”

Eddy Kayouloud had 14 points and Carl Daugherty 10 for the Bears (5-8), who shot a season-low 29% (20 of 69) while losing their fourth game in a row.

Baugh started and ended a 15-0 run for the Frogs midway through the first half.

Just moments after tumbling over a courtside table going for a loose ball, Baugh hit a 3-pointer for a 21-13 lead before UCA missed a shot. Wells grabbed that rebound and made a court-length pass to Baugh for a breakaway dunk.

Another breakaway basket by Baugh, a layup after Miller’s defensive rebound and assist, capped the spurt and put the Frogs up 33-13 with 7:54 left until halftime.

Two more fast-break baskets by Baugh extended the lead to 59-30 early in the second half. The Bears then hit three consecutive 3s in a 71-second span, the first by VJ Reeves before two by Masai Olowokere cut the deficit to 20. They never got closer.

“Probably the only disappointing stretch, both offensively and defensively,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “But we got that rectified in a timeout and then came out and played better. So really, really happy.”

BIG PICTURE

Central Arkansas: Kayouloud made an 3-pointer for a 5-4 lead, but the Frogs then had 10 fast-break points in a 14-3 run. UCA made its first two shots of the game, then made back-to-back shots only once more before halftime — while missing at least four in a row four times.

TCU: The Frogs, in their final tuneup before Big 12 play after a week off since a 75-71 win at Utah, matched their longest win streak since winning nine in a row in the 2018-19 season.

TAKING CARE OF THE BALL

TCU had a season-high 28 assists and matched its season low with seven turnovers.

“That’s been a big emphasis going into this year, was cutting down turnovers,” Dixon said. “And, certainly, we’ve been doing a pretty good job of that.”

BACKING IT UP

Miller had another standout game, following his season-high 21 points against the Utes that made him the current Big 12 player of the week. His 13th career double-double was his first this season

“Feels good,” Miller said. “My teammate have trust in me, the coaches have trust in me and I have trust in myself. So it’s a good groove, and I hope to keep it going.”

UP NEXT

Central Arkansas plays its fifth consecutive road game, in its ASUN opener Saturday at Kennesaw State.

TCU is home for its Big 12 opener Saturday against Texas Tech.

