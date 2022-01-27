No. 18 Oklahoma women race past Oklahoma St. 84-58

·2 min read

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Liz Scott scored a career-high 22 points and No. 18 Oklahoma used a strong start and a fast finish to roll to an 84-58 win over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.

The Sooners bounced back from a 29-point loss to Kansas State that saw the Wildcats' Ayoka Lee score an NCAA-record 61 points to give first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk a win in her first Bedlam game. It also ended a four-game losing streak in the series.

Madi Williams scored 13 points for the Sooners (17-3, 6-2 Big 12 Conference) and Skylar Vann 12. Freshman point guard Kelbie Washington, who missed the last three games because of health and safety protocols, returned and had six assists and six points in 23 minutes off the bench.

Oklahoma ended up with 15 assists, five below its nation-leading average of 20 1/2 and went 5 of 16 from 3-point range, the fewest makes this season. The Sooners made it up by shooting 49% overall and making 21 of 28 free throws, including career bests for Scott in going 10 of 12 from the line.

Lauren Fields scored 12 points and Taylen Collins 11 for the Cowgirls (6-11, 1-7), who have lost five straight.

Oklahoma State, which has been outscored 67-30 in its previous three opening quarters, fell behind 26-15 as Williams had 10 points in the first 10 minutes. The Cowgirls, who trailed 42-28 at the half, had been even with opponents in the final three quarters of the last three games but blown out 25-12 in the fourth quarter.

The Sooners are home against No. 9 Texas on Saturday.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

