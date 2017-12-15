No. 18 Notre Dame, Indiana face off in Crossroads Classic

INDIANAPOLIS -- Notre Dame forward Bonzie Colson and his teammates know they might not have a lot of time to warm up Saturday afternoon before they tip off against in-state rival Indiana in the 2017 Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The first game of the day is Butler versus Purdue. Once that is final, the Fighting Irish and Hoosiers will have 27 minutes to get loose.

"Sometimes, it's like that," Notre Dame forward Bonzie Colson said to the South Bend Tribune. "It's like an AAU tournament game where you have to go out there and play. We'll just show up and play."

No. 18 Notre Dame (8-2) hopes to keep playing better after dropping two of its previous four contests against Michigan State and Ball State. The Fighting Irish bounced back with a 92-68 win over Delaware on the road Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Indiana (5-5) is looking for more consistency after an up-and-down start to the season. The Hoosiers are coming off a 71-62 loss against Louisville on Saturday and have had a full week to prepare for Notre Dame -- as well as to prepare for winter exams.

"It's always a difficult balance when you're a college basketball player, balancing this week of exams along with a long week of practice as you head into this weekend's game," Indiana coach Archie Miller told reporters this week. "We've taken it pretty slow. We've had some heavy testing days later in the week for us, so we've practiced relatively early and then as we ease into the weekend, you have to try and balance a little bit of rest."

This marks the seventh appearance for both schools in the Crossroads Classic, and the fourth time they will face off against each other in the event. Both teams are 3-3 overall, and Indiana holds a 2-1 lead over Notre Dame in head-to-head matchups during the tourney.