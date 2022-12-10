No. 18 Gonzaga rolls to 7th straight over Washington 77-60

  • Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) shoots while defended by Washington forward Keion Brooks (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    1/7

    Washington Gonzaga Basketball

    Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) shoots while defended by Washington forward Keion Brooks (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2), second from right, shoots in front of Washington forward Jackson Grant (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    2/7

    Washington Gonzaga Basketball

    Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2), second from right, shoots in front of Washington forward Jackson Grant (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, and Washington guard PJ Fuller II go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    3/7

    Washington Gonzaga Basketball

    Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, and Washington guard PJ Fuller II go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Washington guard Cole Bajema, left, and Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, right, go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    4/7

    Washington Gonzaga Basketball

    Washington guard Cole Bajema, left, and Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, right, go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Gonzaga head coach Mark Few directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    5/7

    Washington Gonzaga Basketball

    Gonzaga head coach Mark Few directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Washington head coach Mike Hopkins speaks to his bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    6/7

    Washington Gonzaga Basketball

    Washington head coach Mike Hopkins speaks to his bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Washington guard Jamal Bey (5) shoots while defended. by Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    7/7

    Washington Gonzaga Basketball

    Washington guard Jamal Bey (5) shoots while defended. by Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) shoots while defended by Washington forward Keion Brooks (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2), second from right, shoots in front of Washington forward Jackson Grant (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, and Washington guard PJ Fuller II go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington guard Cole Bajema, left, and Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, right, go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington head coach Mike Hopkins speaks to his bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington guard Jamal Bey (5) shoots while defended. by Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
TIM BOOTH
·2 min read

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 22 points, Julian Strawther added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 18 Gonzaga pulled away in the second half to beat in-state rival Washington 77-60 on Friday night.

Facing off for the first time since 2019 with games canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bulldogs (7-3) won their seventh straight over the Huskies. Dating to 1998, Gonzaga has won 14 of the last 15 games in the series.

Gonzaga extended the nation’s longest home winning streak to 70 games, the longest since Arizona won 71 straight at home from 1987-92. The Bulldogs will have a chance to match that mark next Monday against Northern Illinois.

Timme was dominant on the interior, taking advantage of foul trouble for the Washington front court. Timme made 8 of 13 shots and Gonzaga held a 44-32 advantage on points in the paint. Strawther found himself scoring in the lane several times, but also hit a pair of 3-pointers that sparked a second-half surge for the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga started the game missing nine of its first 10 shots, but ended up shooting 52% for the game.

Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington (7-3) with 14 points but was hampered by major foul trouble. Brooks picked up three first-half fouls and was whistled for his fourth with 14 minutes remaining.

PJ Fuller II added 13 points and Cole Bajema had 12 for Washington.

Gonzaga led by 10 at halftime, but the lead was 42-35 after Braxton Meah’s dunk with 16:15 left. Gonzaga scored 15 of the next 19 points to build the lead to 18. Strawther started the run with both of his 3-pointers and Timme score the final five points. Washington never pulled closer than 12 the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies lost their 11th straight game against teams ranked in the AP Top 25, a clear issue that coach Mike Hopkins has not been able to solve. Hopkins was 4-4 in his first eight games against ranked foes after arriving at Washington.

Gonzaga: Free throw shooting continues to be an issue for the Bulldogs. Gonzaga was 14 of 21 (67%) at the line. They entered the game at 71% at the line.

UP NEXT

Washington: Hosts Cal Poly on Tuesday night.

Gonzaga: Hosts Northern Illinois on Monday night.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Latest Stories

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Moscow fire: One person dead in huge blaze at shopping centre

    A security guard was killed in the huge blaze at a shopping mall in Khimki near Moscow

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • London's young female soccer players thrilled for Canada's pro women's league

    Cindy Lee, 15, has played soccer for most of her life as a defensive midfielder for the Whitecaps London club, and hopes to someday represent team Canada at a future women's World Cup. And that dream came one step closer to her when she heard a national professional league is underway for 2025. Lee believes it'll open up lots of doors for female athletes like herself looking to pursue to the sport as a career. "It's time for diversity and more employment opportunities," she said. "There's so muc

  • Bonds, Clemens Hall of Fame bids now on even shakier ground

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were rejected by baseball writers in their bids for the Baseball Hall of Fame 10 times. On Sunday, the duo chased by steroid suspicions got another rebuke from a panel that included many of their peers. The door hasn't formally shut on their Cooperstown chances. But the latest letdown means the pair — with eight MVPs and seven Cy Young Awards between them — may never be celebrated with the sport's greatest individual honor. Fred McGriff was the only

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins took advantage of a match penalty to Buffalo’s Jeff Skinner to beat the Sabres 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in coming to the defense of goalie Craig Anderson, who was slashed by Guentzel after smothering the puck. Skinner, who will

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Canadian speedskater Ivanie Blondin embraces beefy race schedule

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin relishes a heavy workload. The 32-year-old speedskater from Ottawa will compete in six races in three days by the time the World Cup concludes Sunday in Calgary. Blondin was a third of Canada's women's pursuit team that won Olympic gold in February. She claimed individual silver in the women's mass start and also raced the 3,000 and 1,500 in Beijing. In a sport where skaters often specialize in sprints, middle distance or endurance, an all-rounder is rare. "It keeps me m

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca

  • Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'week to week' with knee injury

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh sounded doubtful Monday about Lamar Jackson's availability for this weekend's game at Pittsburgh. Jackson left Sunday's 10-9 win over Denver with a knee injury. Harbaugh said after the game that it was not a season-ending type of injury. On Monday, he provided an update. “He's been through the MRIs, and I would say it's kind of week to week. It's going to be a weekly thing, so as the week goes on we'll see for this week,” Harbaugh sai

  • Murray makes 44 saves, Marner extends streak, Leafs top Stars 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Matt Murray made a season-high 44 saves and Mitch Marner extended his Toronto-record point streak to 20 games with an early assist as the Maple Leafs beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Tuesday night. John Tavares, Auston Matthews, Rasmus Sandin and Alexander Kerfoot scored for the surging Maple Leafs, who are 9-0-3 in their last 12 games. Dallas went 0 for 7 on the power play in Toronto’s first shutout this season, including a four-minute double minor and a 5-on-3 for 1:38. The Stars wer

  • Japanese outfielder Yoshida to negotiate with MLB teams

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Outfielder Masataka Yoshida will be able to negotiate with Major League Baseball teams starting Wednesday under the posting system with the Japanese big leagues. A member of Japan's Olympic team last year, Yoshida will be posted at 8 a.m. EST on Wednesday and MLB teams have until 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 20 to reach an agreement, the commissioner's office said Tuesday. The 29-year-old hit .335 with 21 homers and 88 RBIs in 119 games this year for the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Pacific

  • Former Canuck Bieksa denies Zdeno Chara's premature Cup celebration claims

    "We saw players from Vancouver coming on the ice... they were actually practicing how they would be lifting the Cup and handing [it] off to each other."

  • Montreal-area family speaks out after son was called racist slur in hockey rink, causing brawl

    A L'Île-Perrot, Que., family is denouncing intolerance in hockey after their son was called a racist slur by a Valleyfield player at a game last Saturday. "Obviously when it first happened, the first emotion is sheer rage because you try to protect your kids from going through this kind of thing," said Dwight Chase, the boy's father. Aiden Chase, who plays with the L'Île-Perrot Midget A U18 team, was on a high when his team beat Valleyfield 3-1 — until a player called him the N-word. The infract

  • Marner scores to extend point streak to 21 games as Maple Leafs topple Kings 5-0

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner hasn't been shy about trumpeting the recent play of his unheralded Toronto Maple Leafs teammate David Kampf. So after Kampf scored in the Maple Leafs' 5-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, in a game Marner extended his franchise-record point streak to 21 games, he continued to commend Kampf's contribution to Toronto's cause. "I was really excited for him," Marner said. "That's a guy who I keep talking about. I really think he does a lot for this team that goes