No. 18 Baylor opens Big 12 play at No. 22 Texas Tech

Baylor and Texas Tech don't have to wait any longer to find out how their nonconference schedules prepared them for the rigors of Big 12 play.

As the conference tips off on Friday, six Big 12 teams -- more than half of the league -- are ranked in the Top 25. That means Big 12 basketball fans get a pair of matchups between ranked teams on opening weekend, beginning with No. 18 Baylor (10-2) visiting No. 22 Texas Tech (11-1) on Friday night in Lubbock, Texas.

No. 10 TCU hosts No. 12 Oklahoma on Saturday.

The conference features a double round-robin regular-season slate, and the past seven weeks of basketball suggest it will be a challenging road, even for perennial champ Kansas, from here to the conference tournament in early March in Kansas City.

Any Big 12 members who experience a rough start can take solace in Oklahoma State's run last season. The Cowboys lost their first six conference games, but rebounded to finish 20-12 overall and 9-9 in the Big 12, earning a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Even so, the Bears and Red Raiders will be seeking to charge out of the blocks when they meet at the United Supermarkets Arena.

"All 18 games are equally important," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. "Just put it this way, on Saturday morning, you're going to have me and you're going to have Scott Drew and one of us is going to be feeling a little bit better than the other."

Texas Tech will have the home-court advantage, though Baylor gets a chance to face the Red Raiders before their student section returns from semester break.

Texas Tech also has strength in numbers as it has used a 10-player rotation throughout nonconference play. Not only are 10 Red Raiders averaging more than 13 minutes, nine have scored in double figures at least once.