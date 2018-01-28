No. 17 Wichita State braces for rival Tulsa

Tulsa was the first American Athletic Conference team to test league newcomer Wichita State but came up just short in a close home loss two weeks ago.

Now, the Golden Hurricane are hoping to finish the deal when they visit the No. 17 Shockers on Sunday at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan.

The Shockers, in their inaugural season in the AAC, opened conference play with four double-digit wins before taking on Tulsa on the road Jan. 13. Wichita State escaped with a 72-69 victory behind 16 points apiece from guards Landry Shamet and Conner Frankamp.

"If they play like that, they are going to win a lot of games," Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said of Tulsa after the earlier win.

The Shockers (16-4, 6-2 AAC) have taken their lumps since that win over Tulsa, which, at the time, was their seventh in a row. They dropped their next two games to SMU and Houston before rebounding Thursday with an 81-62 rout of Central Florida.

"We were intimidated at Houston," Marshall said Thursday. "The guys did not respond after being punched in the mouth. That's disappointing, and we talked about the urgency of now. What are they waiting on? We have 11 regular-season games going into tonight. So it's about time to figure that out."

Tulsa (11-9, 4-4) had a week off to prepare for Wichita State. The Golden Hurricane haven't played since last Saturday's 64-51 victory over Memphis.

"I feel good about our team, particularly with how we played against Memphis," Golden Hurricane coach Frank Haith told the Tulsa World. "We played with confidence, toughness, resolve. We're growing; now we just have to build on it. It's that time of year when teams rise up or they teeter."

Wichita State dominated the backboards in their previous meeting, outrebounding Tulsa 42-30. Haith is expecting the Shockers to attack the glass again Sunday.