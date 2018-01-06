No. 17 Kentucky seeks to avoid another letdown in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tennessee will try to extend an improbable streak Saturday when the Volunteers attempt to beat Kentucky at home for a third straight season.

Only this time, they're competing on more equal footing.

Each of the last two years, an unranked Tennessee team has beaten a visiting Kentucky squad that was in the Top 25. This season, Tennessee (9-4, 0-2 SEC) is ranked 23rd and Kentucky 17th as they prepare to meet again in front of a sellout crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena.

''They have a good crowd (and) the atmosphere is strong, but they also have a really good team,'' Kentucky sophomore forward Wenyen Gabriel said. ''You're battling against a good team there. You've got to be able to compete and fight there. Every single rebound, every loose ball's going to matter.''

Kentucky (12-2, 2-0) has learned that the hard way in its last two trips to Knoxville.

Tennessee rallied from 21 points down to beat a 20th-ranked Kentucky team 84-77 at Thompson-Boling Arena in 2016 and won 82-80 when a fourth-ranked Kentucky team visited Knoxville last season .

Tennessee hasn't had nearly as much success at Rupp Arena, where Kentucky has won its last 10 meetings with the Vols by an average margin of 14.5 points. The Wildcats own a commanding 153-69 lead in the series, though no team can match Tennessee's 69 victories over Kentucky.

''We've had two good wins against them, but on the other hand, we turn around and go up there and we haven't even given them a game a Rupp Arena,'' Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. ''I can't explain it. I wish I could.''

Both teams are dealing with flu bugs as they head into this game.

Kentucky coach John Calipari said guard Hamidou Diallo and forwards Sacha Killeya-Jones and Nick Richards were dealing with the flu Wednesday in a 74-71 victory at LSU . Barnes said Jordan Bone also has the flu and that it limited the point guard's effectiveness Tuesday in a 94-84 home loss to Auburn .