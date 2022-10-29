No. 17 Illinois beats Cornhuskers 26-9 for 6th straight win

  • Illinois' Chase Brown (2) rushes as Nebraska's Myles Farmer (8) grabs him from behind during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
    Illinois' Chase Brown (2) rushes as Nebraska's Myles Farmer (8) grabs him from behind during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
  • Nebraska offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple, left, chats with quarterback Casey Thompson after he threw an interception against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
    Nebraska offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple, left, chats with quarterback Casey Thompson after he threw an interception against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
  • Nebraska's Alante Brown, right, catches a pass ahead of Illinois' Jartavius Martin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
    Nebraska's Alante Brown, right, catches a pass ahead of Illinois' Jartavius Martin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
  • Illinois' Isaiah Williams (1) runs in a 46-yard reception for a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
    Illinois' Isaiah Williams (1) runs in a 46-yard reception for a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
  • Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) passes against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
    Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) passes against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
  • Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) rushes against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
    Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) rushes against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
ERIC OLSON
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Chase Brown rushed for 149 yards and scored on consecutive series in the second quarter, helping No. 17 Illinois beat Nebraska 26-9 on Saturday.

The Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) beat the Cornhuskers for the third year in a row. They won a sixth straight game for the first time since 2011 and secured their first winning regular-season record since 2007.

Nebraska (3-5, 2-3) lost quarterback Casey Thompson to an injury in the second quarter. It committed four turnovers and lost its 20th straight against a Top 25 opponent.

Illinois' Tommy DeVito was 20 of 22 for 179 yards and two touchdowns. His 91% completion rate was a Memorial Stadium record for visiting quarterbacks with at least 20 attempts.

The Illini's top-ranked defense held Nebraska to 29 yards on 20 plays in the second half and 248 for the game, the fewest by the Huskers since they finished with the same number against Michigan State in 2018.

Brown, the national rushing leader, extended his school-record streak of games with at least 100 yards to nine.

He scored on a 1-yard run and a 12-yard pass in the second quarter to put Illinois up 20-9 at half.

His short TD run came two plays after his twin brother Sydney Brown intercepted Thompson’s tipped pass and returned it 37 yards to the Nebraska 11.

The Huskers then went three-and-out, and DeVito finished an 11-play, 72-yard drive with his pass to Brown with 23 seconds left in the half.

Brown also made a key downfield block to give Isaiah Williams a clear path to the end zone on a 46-yard catch-and-run on Illinois' opening possession.

Williams’ unforced error in the second half put Nebraska in position to cut into the lead. Williams caught a pass in open field and, untouched, dropped the ball at his 23 for the Illini’s first lost fumble in five games.

The Huskers gave the ball right back when Sydney Brown picked off his second pass on Chubba Purdy’s ill-advised throw into the middle of the field, and they never advanced past their own 26 on their final four possessions.

THE TAKEAWAY

Illinois: The Illini beat a West opponent for the fifth straight time with a workmanlike performance. Brown, who came in with a nation-high 27.4 carries per game, ran 32 times and the Illini had a 16-minute advantage in time of possession.

Nebraska: Everything changed for the Huskers when Thompson went out with an injured right (throwing) hand in the second quarter. The Huskers gained just 36 yards the rest of the game.

ICED OWN KICKER

Illinois missed out on three points, calling timeout just before Caleb Griffin split the uprights with what would have been a 52-yard field goal. When the Illini lined up for the second try, they were called for a false start and forced to punt.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Illini will be in line for a promotion after three teams ahead of them in the Top 25 lost. They haven't been in the top 15 since 2007.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Hosts Michigan State for the teams' first meeting since 2019.

Nebraska: Hosts Minnesota looking to beat the Gophers for the first time in four years.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

