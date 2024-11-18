No. 17 Cincinnati faces Northern Kentucky on 3-game win streak

Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) at Northern Kentucky Norse (0-3)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Cincinnati is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Bearcats take on Northern Kentucky.

Northern Kentucky went 18-15 overall last season while going 12-3 at home. The Norse allowed opponents to score 73.2 points per game and shoot 44.5% from the field last season.

Cincinnati finished 4-8 on the road and 22-15 overall last season. The Bearcats averaged 14.5 assists per game on 27.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press