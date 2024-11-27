No. 17 Baylor has another home blowout as Nunn scores 23 in 91-60 win over New Orleans

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jayden Nunn scored 23 points, including seven 3-pointers, and No. 17 Baylor led throughout in a 91-60 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday.

After Nunn was recognized just before tipoff for reaching 1,000 career points earlier this month, he made two 3s in the first 68 seconds of the game for a 6-0 lead.

Freshman guard Robert Wright added 18 points for Baylor (5-2). Jeremy Roach had 17 points with eight assists, and Norchad Omier had his third consecutive double-double, getting 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Nunn had 20 points at halftime, when Baylor led 50-23. He has 457 points in 42 games for Baylor after scoring 591 in 65 games at VCU in two seasons.

Dae Dae Hunter had 18 points on six 3s for New Orleans (2-5).

Takeaways

New Orleans: The Privateers played the third of nine consecutive road games until Jan. 4. They will travel about 3,700 miles during that seven-week span and won't have a December home game for the first time in program history.

Baylor: It was another breather at home for the Bears, who were coming off a 77-62 loss last Friday in the Bahamas to No. 7 Tennessee, their fourth game against a Top 25 team. Baylor had 104 points in their other two home games.

Key moment

Baylor had a 16-1 run at the end of the first half. Nunn started and capped that 4 1/2-minute spurt with 3-pointers.

Key stat

Omier has five double-doubles this season, and his 73 for his career are the most among active NCAA players. He played the past two seasons at Miami, after two at Arkansas State.

Up next

Baylor plays at two-time defending national champion UConn on Dec. 4. New Orleans has its Southland Conference opener at Nicholls on Dec. 7.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 all season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press