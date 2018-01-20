No. 17 Auburn seeks to regain 'edge' vs. Georgia

No. 17 Auburn will be looking to rebound from its first loss in the SEC when it hosts a Georgia team that is fortunate it won't enter with a three-game losing streak Saturday at Auburn, Ala.

The Tigers' nation-long 14-game winning streak was snapped by Alabama 76-71 on Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. It was the first loss for Auburn (16-2, 4-1 SEC) to its in-state rival since 2015-16 despite the absence of high-profile Crimson Tide guard Collin Sexton.

"A missed opportunity for us," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "Obviously, you don't like losing your rivalry game. It means more and we didn't take advantage of the opportunity.

"It's probably the most talented team that we've played. Their length, particularly in the guard spots, bothered us. ... We didn't take advantage of the fact that Sexton wasn't available to them," Pearl said. "I think that was one that, at least at this time, we look at we could have gotten that one if we'd have played better, we just didn't. Give Alabama credit."

Georgia (12-5, 3-3) survived at LSU on Wednesday with a 61-60 victory after losing at Missouri and at home against South Carolina. Yante Maten, who scored 21 points after being held scoreless for the first 17 minutes, made a shot in the lane with five seconds left to give the Bulldogs the victory.

They earned the first SEC road win after losing at Kentucky and Missouri.

"You're going to have some knockdown drag-outs in college basketball," Georgia coach Mark Fox said. "This a big road win for us, and we just keep fighting forward. That's what you have to do in a league that's as tough and as deep as this. You're going to have bumps in the road, you have to keep battling."

Auburn is viewing its setback at Alabama as a learning experience, comparing its mindset to how it evaluated its only other loss -- an 88-74 defeat to Temple -- in the second game of the season in the Charleston (S.C.) Classic.