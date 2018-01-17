No. 17 Auburn looks to extend win streak to 15

The nation's longest win streak (14 games) will be put to perhaps its stiffest test yet as Auburn on Wednesday visits its most-unfriendly environs: Coleman Coliseum, on the campus of the University of Alabama.

The No. 17 Tigers are 16-1 after overcoming double-digit halftime deficits in wins over both Mississippi schools.

The win streak is the longest for Auburn, which has started SEC play 4-0, since 1999-2000.

"They're a hot team right now -- and not just in the SEC, they're the hottest team in the country," third-year Alabama head coach Avery Johnson said Tuesday, according to the Dothan (Ala.) Eagle. "But I think they can put up those '4-14' t-shirts that they've been wearing because now we know they're better than the 4-14 team (they were projected to be in the preseason). Maybe they can stop playing the underdog role now that they're ranked and they're the hottest team in our conference. We all know now they're not a 4-14 team."

While the Tigers are hoping to parlay their success into a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Crimson Tide (11-6, 3-2) likely need some key wins to burnish a resume that likely has Alabama on the bubble.

The Crimson Tide is No. 39 in the RPI (Auburn is seventh), with its best win coming Dec. 6 against Rhode Island.

Facing Auburn, which swept the season series a year ago, is a big opportunity for the Tide.

"No one on this team has beaten Auburn, and we know that they swept us last year, so I would love to beat them tomorrow," Key said, not counting injured Tide veterans Donta Hall and Riley Norris.

Added sophomore guard Dazon Ingram: "It means a lot -- it's the Iron Bowl of basketball. So, we just have to come in and be ready to play against a top-20 team in the country."

Alabama will have to do it without center Donta Hall, who is out with a wrist injury.