No. 17 Arizona eyes bounce-back win vs. Oregon State

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Arizona hopes to regroup Thursday night when it faces surging Oregon State in McKale Center.

Typically, it has long been the other way around.

But Arizona (12-4, 2-1 Pac-12), coming off a loss to Colorado on Saturday, is still trying to find an identity midway through the season after its fourth loss dropped the Wildcats to No. 17 in the polls.

"We know Tucson is going to be crazy coming off that loss," Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. "It'll be interesting to see how our guys respond."

History has not been kind. The Beavers (10-5, 2-1) have won just once in Tucson since 1983 and that was in 2010, Arizona coach Sean Miller's first season.

Still, Oregon State is likely to get to McKale Center with a lot of confidence after playing well recently, winning two of three and seemingly finding its way with the help of a zone defense.

"We prefer going in there with a win rather than a loss," Tinkle said. "It can give us a confidence, for sure, but we (still) need to learn from this group how we can handle success."

Arizona does, too, in essence after winning nine consecutive games before losing to Colorado.

The Wildcats started the season No. 2 in the polls only to fall out after its Thanksgiving trip to the Bahamas. It inched back into the rankings to made it to No. 14 before last week's setback.

Miller emphasized that this is a big week (he said it three times) even "though the world is not caving in around us."

Still, any loss for Arizona basketball is a big deal no matter the circumstances. Since the loss on Saturday, Miller has spent some of his time attempting to motivate his players using some reverse psychology, wondering out loud if he can get to his players.

Miller said he needs to see more emotion and grit from his team.