No. 16 TCU, Texas look for win to keep pace in Big 12

It's just the fourth game of the Big 12 Conference season, but No. 16 TCU and Texas will feel a sense of desperation to win when the teams play Wednesday in a crucial Big 12 matchup at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

The Horned Frogs and Longhorns are 1-2 in conference play and in a pack of five teams with two losses. They trail No. 2 West Virginia and eighth-ranked Texas Tech, who are undefeated in Big 12 play and atop the standings.

While there are still 15 conference games to play, neither can afford to fall too far off the pace with the quality of play from top to bottom in the Big 12.

Both of the Horned Frogs' losses came at home by a combined five points to teams ranked in the top 12 in the Associated Press poll. The latest loss was an 88-84 defeat against No. 12 Kansas on Saturday in which the Horned Frogs fought back from a 14-point first-half deficit to take a brief lead with under five minutes to play.

Vladimir Brodziansky led TCU (13-2, 1-2) with 20 points, Jaylen Fisher had 18 points and Desmond Bane 13 before fouling out. Kenrich Williams had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

TCU was trying for its first 2-1 start in the Big 12 after opening with a one-point home loss to then-No. 12 Oklahoma and a three-point overtime road win against Baylor.

"We're right there," Bane said when asked about the Horned Frogs' play in their first three conference games. "We've just got to be able to make the plays down the stretch and finish games."

It was the first time they trailed at halftime this season and the fewest points in an opening half for the Horned Frogs. TCU had 10 first-half turnovers after averaging less that that number combined in its previous five games

TCU coach Jamie Dixon said defense and fouls were the real difference-makers against Kansas.