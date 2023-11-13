No. 16 North Carolina survives a late scare from Davidson, Tar Heels earn a 74-70 win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Lexi Donarski hit two free throws with nine seconds left and Indya Nivar blocked a 3-point attempt by Mallorie Haines at the buzzer and No. 16 North Carolina survived a late scare to beat Davidson, 74-70 on Sunday night.

The Tar Heels led by 10 points after one quarter, but the Wildcats came back from a nine-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to grab a late lead.

Charlise Dunn hit back-to-back 3s to put Davidson in front with five minutes to play, 64-62. After Millie Prior's layup at the four-minute mark put Davidson up 66-65, Alyssa Ustby scored at the basket and Donarski drilled a 3 to put the Tar Heels up 70-66. Prior converted a three-point play to get the Wildcats back within one with 43 seconds left and North Carolina missed four straight free throws, two by Deja Kelly and two by Donarski, before Maria Gakdeng stepped to the line with 13 seconds left to hit both free throws to take a three-point lead. Prior missed the second of two free throws and the Wildcats fouled Donarski coming out of a North Carolina time out and she converted both foul shots to preserve the win.

Kelly finished with 18 points to lead the Tar Heels (2-0), with Gakdeng and Donarski each adding 15 and Ustby contributing 11 points and nine rebounds.

Dunn came off the bench to hit 5 of 12 from long range and led Davidson with 21 points. Prior added 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals and Ellie Sutphin had 17 points and six rebounds.

North Carolina will continue its four-game home stand to start the season when it plays host to Hampton on Wednesday. After splitting games with Wake Forest and UNC, Davidson completes its tour of the Research Triangle when it plays Thursday at Duke.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball