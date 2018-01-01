No. 16 Kentucky rallies past Georgia 66-61 in SEC opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- A night in which No. 16 Kentucky seemingly couldn't make any shots didn't stop the Wildcats from trying, especially with the lead within reach against Georgia.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander changed everything with one timely 3-pointer that freed things up for everything to fall when they needed them.

The freshman guard had another big game off the bench with five of his 21 points coming down the stretch, and Kentucky added several clutch late baskets to rally past Georgia 66-61on Sunday night in its Southeastern Conference opener.

The Wildcats (11-2, 1-0) shot a season-low 17 of 54 from the field (32 percent) but made needed baskets to overcome an eight-point deficit early in the second half. Gilgeous-Alexander's go-ahead 3 with 4:39 remaining set the tone for big shots that Kevin Knox, Hamidou Diallo and then Gilgeous-Alexander followed with layups before Wenyen Gabriel's 3 with 1:08 left provided a six-point cushion

Kentucky ended up making its final five attempts after missing its first six, a big improvement in a contest it had to play catch-up all night.

''That's one of our strengths, getting downhill and getting into the lane to put pressure on teams,'' said Gilgeous-Alexander, whose lone 3 offset 4-of-9 shooting. ''So, shooting bad doesn't really affect us,'' It kind of makes us better.''

Gilgeous-Alexander and Quade Green (15 points) combined for three late free throws to seal the tight win that followed Friday's 29-point shellacking of archrival Louisville. Diallo finished with 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds as Kentucky won the boards 42-38.

Kentucky coach John Calipari still called the first half one of the most selfish efforts displayed by his young team. Besides shooting 21 percent, freshmen forwards Nick Richards and PJ Washington each picked up two quick fouls and spent the rest of the half watching from the bench.