No. 16 Frogs no fluke as TCU prepares to play Kansas again

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- TCU's upset of Kansas last March in the Big 12 Tournament was quite a surprise then.

The Horned Frogs' only win ever over a No. 1-ranked team doesn't seem like such a fluke now.

Coach Jamie Dixon's team, which hosts the Jayhawks on Saturday, has since won the NIT championship, had a school-record 17-game winning streak and reached the Top 10 for the first time ever.

''After we beat them, it just led to better things, the NIT win, us being ranked this year, us starting off this good this year,'' junior forward JD Miller said Thursday. ''That was the big boost that we needed for this program.''

No. 16 TCU (13-1, 1-1 Big 12) this season returned all five starters, and the top six scorers, from that quarterfinal win over the Jayhawks. While the Frogs lost to Iowa State the next day, their third game in three days, they swept through five NIT games and then started 12-0 this season.

''I think it's a pretty apparent what they've done,'' Kansas coach Bill Self said. ''They're definitely one of the deeper teams in our league. ... They're much, much better this year because they've added some nice pieces that fit in so well. I think TCU is here to stay.''

Before returning to his alma mater last season, Dixon had led Pittsburgh to 11 NCAA Tournaments in his 13 seasons.

Every TCU starter is averaging double-figure scoring, led by senior guard Kenrich Williams' 14.8 points per game. He is also the top rebounder with 9.2 per game.

The Frogs' only loss this year was 90-89 at home last Saturday to No. 7 Oklahoma in their Big 12 opener and first game ever as a Top 10 team. That ended that school-record winning streak that was the nation's longest active streak.

They rebounded with an 81-78 win at Baylor on Tuesday, the same night No. 10 Kansas (11-3, 1-1) lost 85-73 at home to No. 18 Texas Tech.