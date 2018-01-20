No. 16 ASU hopes to right ship at Cal

The last undefeated team in NCAA Division I, No. 16 Arizona State has run into difficulty in Pac-12 play.

California knows the feeling.

Arizona State (14-4, 2-4) will attempt to get back on track and preserve its station in the AP Top 25 when it visits the Golden Bears (7-11, 1-5) on Saturday, the Sun Devils' fifth road game in their first seven conference contests

The Sun Devils and Bears rank at the bottom of the Pac-12 in shooting percentage. That's a drastic drop for an Arizona State team that was shooting close to 50 percent while starting 12-0 and reaching No. 3 in the AP poll. The Sun Devils are shooting 41.5 percent from the floor in conference games. Cal is at 39.6 percent.

"We've regressed some in league play," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said after an 86-77 loss at Stanford on Wednesday.

"We're still searching, and we have to circle the wagons," Hurley said. "We've done enough, and the teams that we have beaten (Kansas, Xavier) in the nonconference have gone on to show us that we are a good team. We're just not what we were at the moment. I think we can find ourselves again."

Opposing defenses have focused on stopping senior point guard Tra Holder, who led the Pac-12 with a 21.4 scoring average entering last week's games. But he's scored only 38 points on 11-for-46 shooting in the last four games.

Holder has seen it all. He's been trapped on high pick-and-rolls and has found big men waiting when he drives to the basket. He has gone to the free-throw line less as more physical play has been allowed in conference games.

"We wouldn't have the record we have without the way he's played," Hurley said. "He kinda gets a pass. When he is not shooting it well we need other guys to step up and make plays. It's a long year. You are going to go through some periods like this. I know Tra is going to bounce back and find his rhythm again."