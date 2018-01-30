No. 15 West Virginia looks for answers amid 1-4 slump

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, file photo, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins reacts during an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. Over the past three weeks, West Virginia went from the nation's longest winning streak to its worst slump in four years. The Mountaineers have lost four of their last five games, including surrendering double-digit leads in the second half in losses to No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 7 Kansas and No. 21 Kentucky. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez, File)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) -- In a three-week span, West Virginia went from the nation's longest winning streak to its worst slump in four years.

The way it's happened is just as puzzling.

The Mountaineers have lost four of their past five games, including surrendering double-digit leads in the second half in losses to No. 10 Texas Tech on the road and to No. 7 Kansas and No. 21 Kentucky at home.

Despite the slump, No. 15 West Virginia (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) remains in the title chase at the midpoint of the conference season and will get the chance to start turning things around Wednesday night at Iowa State (11-9, 2-6).

''This is behind us now and we've just got to focus on the Big 12 Conference. We've still got a shot for that,'' said West Virginia guard James ''Beetle'' Bolden. ''We've just got to come ready and prepare for each and every game like it's our last.''

West Virginia is among the Big 12's top scoring teams but has made half of its shots only once in league play and is last in field-goal percentage. Coach Bob Huggins has criticized some players for taking shots out of their range or failing to get the ball to open teammates.

''I've got some guys I can't trust,'' Huggins said. ''And when you have guys you can't trust, how you trust to put them on the floor? Because it's not about them. It's about us.''

Leading scorer Jevon Carter often has tried to shoulder the load by himself. He had 18 first-half points Saturday against Kentucky but got double teamed and was limited to eight after halftime in the 83-76 loss.

Carter has taken 20 percent of the team's field goal attempts this season.

''Other guys got to be more aggressive,'' Carter said. ''Don't worry about making a mistake. Just play.''

Bolden has tried to do that but, like his teammates, has been sporadic. The sophomore had 17 points against home-state Kentucky and 19 in a win over Texas. He had three combined points in losses to Texas Tech, Kansas and TCU.