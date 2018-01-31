No. 15 West Virginia, Iowa State try to get back on track

No. 15 West Virginia travels to Iowa State on Wednesday for a Big 12 game at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, as both teams look to get back on the winning track after disappointing losses left them looking for answers as the conference season nears its midpoint.

West Virginia (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) returns to league play after losing 83-76 at home to Kentucky on Saturday as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Mountaineers were outrebounded 49-34 in the loss and by 16 total boards in the second half, when Kentucky roared back from 17-point deficit in the final 17 minutes. West Virginia managed just 28 points and only four offensive rebounds in the second half.

"We got outmanned," Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins said after the loss to the Wildcats. "Plain and simple, we quit running offense. And we were up one rebound at halftime and we got outrebounded by 16 in the second half. You can't win playing like we did."

West Virginia has now lost four of its past five games and dropped from second in the Associated Press poll to 15th in two weeks.

"We are playing better teams," Huggins said. "Kansas is a talented group. Kentucky is a very talented group. I don't even know who the (heck) we lost to other than that.

"Oh, then the other ones were on the road, and we just didn't play very well. We haven't made a shot. That happens, so you have to do other things to compensate."

The game in Ames begins a stretch in which West Virginia will play three games in six days. At this point in the season, being the only Big 12 team in the Eastern time zone and distant from most of the other schools in the conference begins to take its toll on the Mountaineers.

"Scheduling has a lot to do with it," Huggins explained. "We will have, when the regular season is over, five one-day preps. That's the most in the league. Five one-day preps. Kansas is second, but they don't travel the way we travel."