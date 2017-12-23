No. 15 TCU beats William & Mary for record 17th straight win

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- Since he's from Fort Worth, Alex Robinson knows a couple of players from the previous TCU team to take a perfect record into Big 12 play.

The expectations were different a few years ago because the Horned Frogs were coming off a winless conference season. Robinson and crew just won the NIT, and have kept it going with a school-record 17 straight wins.

Robinson scored a season-high 23 points, Jaylen Fisher had 17 of his career-best 21 points after halftime and the 15th-ranked Horned Frogs extended the nation's longest winning streak, beating William & Mary 86-75 in their final Big 12 tuneup Friday night.

''I think this is a whole different situation,'' said Robinson, a junior in his second season after transferring from Texas A&M. ''I don't know how they were, but I know right now we're a huge family. We push each other every day. I think we'll be in great shape.''

Playing without leading scorer and rebounder Kenrich Williams because of a knee injury, TCU (12-0) went unbeaten before Big 12 play for the second time in four seasons. The winning streak includes the last five games of last season in the NIT.

The Horned Frogs broke the previous school record of 16 straight wins under Billy Tubbs in 1997-98, the last time they made the NCAA Tournament. TCU's ranking is its highest since that season.

Although the Horned Frogs started 13-0 in 2014-15, they weren't expected to contend in the Big 12 because of their 0-18 conference record the previous season. They went 4-14 in league play, the only time they didn't finish last in the Big 12 in four seasons under Trent Johnson.

Expectations have changed under second-year coach Jamie Dixon, a player on the last TCU team to win an NCAA Tournament game in 1986-87.