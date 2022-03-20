No. 15 seed Saint Peter's knocks out No. 7 Murray State, reaches its first NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Saint Peter's isn't done with its storybook run.

The Peacocks proved they're far from a one-hit wonder, upsetting Murray State 70-60 in the NCAA Tournament's second round to reach the school's first-ever Sweet 16.

Saint Peter's, a small university from Jersey City, New Jersey, becomes just the third No. 15 seed to make it to the second weekend of March Madness, joining Oral Roberts last year and Florida Gulf Coast in 2013.

The Peacocks stunned No. 2 seed Kentucky in the first round and carried over that momentum Saturday. But Murray State, an upstart mid-major that garnered a No. 7 seed in these NCAAs and had won 19 in a row, didn't go away without a fight – making Saint Peter's work for the victory in the closing minutes.

The Peacocks (21-11) didn't trail all game and fended off the Racers' furious rally late in the game in a back-and-forth affair. Guard Doug Edert proved to be a hero again for Saint Peter's, scoring 10 of his 13 points in the game's final five minutes, and forward KC Ndefo was everywhere on the court – finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.

Clarence Rupert of the St. Peter's Peacocks reacts in the second half against the Murray State Racers during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Justice Hill paced Murray State with 19 points as four Racers players were in double figures. But Saint Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway's game plan kept Murray State out of its offensive rhythm, similar to the smothering pressure and momentous baskets executed against Kentucky two days earlier.

“Just soaking it in right now," Holloway said after the game. "It’s an amazing run. Kudos to these guys, they deserve it.”

Saint Peter's advances to the East Regional in Philadelphia to meet the winner of Sunday's contest between Texas and Purdue. A No. 15 seed has never made it to the Elite Eight.

