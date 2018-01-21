No. 15 North Carolina wants sustained success vs. Hokies

This is no time for North Carolina to be making too much of a four-game winning streak that appears to have the No. 15 Tar Heels back on track.

They've got another game Monday night, with a quick turnaround taking them to meet Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

"It's tough, but it's part of ACC play," North Carolina guard Joel Berry II said, referring to the Saturday-to-Monday stretch.

The Tar Heels (16-4, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) have been on an upswing after a pair of conference road losses.

Virginia Tech (13-6, 2-4) has lost back-to-back games for the second time since the start of its conference schedule. The fluctuating results have been frustrating for Hokies coach Buzz Williams.

"I think we've got a team good enough to beat any team the rest of the season and I think we've got a team that's good enough to get beat by any team the rest of the season," he said.

Hokies junior guard Justin Robinson is coming off a career-best 26-point outing in a 91-82 home loss to Florida State on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the grind of the season is something the Tar Heels have come to embrace. They've been challenged in the second half of their last three games, including a one-point escape at Notre Dame in their most recent road assignment.

"It is hard to get wins in the ACC," North Carolina senior Theo Pinson said. "When you have a winning streak like this, you just want to keep it going. Know every night is going to be a battle. We have a quick turnaround. We have a big-time game on Monday night against Virginia Tech."

North Carolina has established itself again as one of the country's top rebounding teams despite lacking a major post presence. In Saturday's 80-66 victory against Georgia Tech, the Tar Heels held a 46-25 rebounding advantage.