No. 15 North Carolina holds off No. 20 Clemson 87-79

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) -- Cameron Johnson never let himself fret about the outside shot that had seemingly abandoned him in his brief North Carolina career. It's a big reason why the 15th-ranked Tar Heels still have their unblemished all-time home record against Clemson.

The Pittsburgh graduate transfer broke loose for a season-high 21 points, helping UNC hold off the 20th-ranked Tigers 87-79 on Tuesday night to improve to 59-0 at home in the series.

Johnson's outside shooting was one of the biggest reasons he was considered such a key offseason addition for the reigning national champions, but he had made just 31 percent of his 3s since his debut Dec. 20 against Wofford. He made 7 of 10 shots and 6 of 9 3s against the Tigers - and the Tar Heels (15-4, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) sure needed them all.

''It just fell today. Sometimes it happens,'' Johnson said. ''I try not to worry about missed shots because it happens to the best of them, the best 3-point shooters shoot in the mid-40s (percentage). You've just got to keep going. You've just got to stay in the gym and not get down and try not to think about it, and just let it go.''

In the end, UNC hung on despite seeing most of an 18-point lead erased by Clemson's torrid second-half shooting.

''I told the guys I started the season at (age) 67,'' coach Roy Williams said, ''I'm going to end the season at 97.''

Marcquise Reed scored 21 points for the Tigers (15-3, 4-2), who missed their first shot of the second half and didn't miss again for nearly 11 minutes. That run of 15 straight made baskets changed the dynamic of what was heading for an oh-so-routine home win for UNC against Clemson.

The Tigers thrice closed within two points in the final 10 minutes but no closer, cooling off to make just 4 of their last 15 shots.