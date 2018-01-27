No. 15 Gonzaga plays host to USF

The Gonzaga Bulldogs like to take turns.

In Thursday's 95-79 win at Portland, Killian Tillie matched his career high with 27 points and became the fifth different leading scorer for Gonzaga in the last five games.

So, who is up next for the No. 15 Zags (18-4, 8-1 in the WCC) when they return home to face San Francisco on Saturday in Spokane, Wash.?

Perhaps Corey Kispert.

The freshman, who had mostly struggled -- he was 3-for-17 from the field over his previous four games -- since returning from a late-November ankle injury, had career highs of 23 points and 10 rebounds on Thursday.

"It was really good for Kispert to get going," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said, according to the Spokesman-Review. "I thought our starters were very good, and Corey really made some plays and was aggressive. That's a really good thing for us. It gives us another weapon."

Few and his staff knew a game like this was coming from Kispert, who didn't score in his two previous games.

"I was talking with (his teammates) all week, and they all believed in me," Kispert said. "They were saying, 'Corey, we know your big game is around the corner.'"

Kispert, who was 5-for-6 from inside the 3-point line, found success driving to the rim.

"Coach told me before the game, 'Corey, if your shot's not going in, (you've got to) do something else for a little bit,' " Kispert said. "That shot fake, going right to the rim, helped me get going."

Few would also like to see a repeat performance from Tillie, who made 11 of 14 shots and had two steals and two blocks.

"I just told him in the locker room he needs to follow it up," Few said of Tillie. "He has to back it up with some consistent play, because he has not done that this year. Fantastic effort tonight, great performance."

After each of the previous four times Tillie has scored 20 or more points this season, he has mostly disappeared the following game, averaging just seven points in those contests.