No. 15 Gonzaga defeats Portland 95-79

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Killian Tillie had a big night against Portland. Now his coach wants to see him do it again the next game.

Tillie had 27 points and seven rebounds, and No. 15 Gonzaga cruised to a 95-79 victory on Thursday night.

Developing consistency is key to the sophomore forward's development, Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. He'd like to see the same strong performance at home on Saturday against San Francisco.

''He can really do some things, but I just told him in the locker room tonight, he needs to follow it up,'' Few said.

Tillie agreed.

''Of course,'' he said. ''Usually when I get good games like that, I get bad games after. So I've got to be more consistent and have more of these games.''

Corey Kispert added a season-high 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-4, 8-1 West Coast Conference), who won their 20th straight conference road game.

It was Gonzaga's 10th straight win over the Pilots (8-14, 2-7). The Bulldogs are 27-2 against Portland under Few.

Freshman Marcus Shaver Jr. had 16 points for the Pilots (8-14, 2-7), who trailed by as many as 28 points in the second half.

Portland went into the game with a two-game winning streak after losing it first six conference games. The Pilots got road wins against San Diego and Loyola Marymount last week.

''We didn't do a good job offensively at times, and they took us out of some things,'' Portland coach Terry Porter said. ''And they just owned us on the boards. When we did have good defensive possessions, they were able to get offensive rebounds. Really kind of hurt us.''

Gonzaga outrebounded Portland 40-25.

The Bulldogs stumbled last week, falling 74-71 at home against St. Mary's, but rebounded from their lone conference loss with a 75-60 win at Santa Clara. Gonzaga fell two spots in the AP Top 25 as a result of the loss.