No. 14 Villanova uses early 3s to knock off St. John's 73-62

  • Villanova head coach Jay Wright, right, shouts at a referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. John's, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    No. 14 Villanova uses early 3s to knock off St. John's 73-62

    Villanova head coach Jay Wright, right, shouts at a referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. John's, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • St. John's head coach Mike Anderson follows the action during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    No. 14 Villanova uses early 3s to knock off St. John's 73-62

    St. John's head coach Mike Anderson follows the action during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • Villanova guard Chris Arcidiacono, left, falls after being fouled by St. John's forward Aaron Wheeler (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    No. 14 Villanova uses early 3s to knock off St. John's 73-62

    Villanova guard Chris Arcidiacono, left, falls after being fouled by St. John's forward Aaron Wheeler (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • Villanova forward Brandon Slater (3) grabs a rebound as St. John's guard Posh Alexander (0) moves in during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    No. 14 Villanova uses early 3s to knock off St. John's 73-62

    Villanova forward Brandon Slater (3) grabs a rebound as St. John's guard Posh Alexander (0) moves in during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • Villanova guard Caleb Daniels, right, is followed to the basket by St. John's forward Esahia Nyiwe (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    No. 14 Villanova uses early 3s to knock off St. John's 73-62

    Villanova guard Caleb Daniels, right, is followed to the basket by St. John's forward Esahia Nyiwe (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • St. John's forward Esahia Nyiwe (22) blocks a shot by Villanova guard Caleb Daniels (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    No. 14 Villanova uses early 3s to knock off St. John's 73-62

    St. John's forward Esahia Nyiwe (22) blocks a shot by Villanova guard Caleb Daniels (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) Collin Gillespie scored 17 points, Eric Dixon and Caleb Daniels each had 15 and No. 14 Villanova used a 3-point happy first half to roll to a 73-62 win over St. John's on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (16-5, 9-2 Big East) put this one away with a decisive 19-2 run and nine 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes to cruise to their third straight win.

The Wildcats are headed into the teeth of their conference schedule as the perennial powerhouse is instead in a fight for the conference championship. They open the month with consecutive games against ranked teams, Marquette and Connecticut. The Golden Eagles snapped just last week Villanova's 29-game winning streak at the Pavilion. There are games against ranked Providence and UConn that soon follow in a rugged February.

If the Wildcats hit 3s like they did early against the Red Storm (11-8, 3-5), they should be fine.

Villanova's offense was actually on the fritz for the start and were tied 17-all with St. John's, a tough start a season after the Red Storm pulled off an upset at Carnesecca Arena.

Justin Moore hit a 3 to start the run, one of five 3s during the game-changing charge that put the Wildcats in control. The best sequence during the run came on a Moore 3 off a turnover. The Wildcats then forced a turnover when Gillespie saved a tipped ball by spiking it in bounds. Villanova pounced and Daniels hit a 3 for a 33-19 lead.

The Wildcats made 9 of 12 3s in the first half and led by 18.

Montez Mathis led St. John's with 14 points The Red Storm missed 10 of 12 3s in the first half and shot just 40% from the floor overall. Julian Champagnie, who led the team in scoring with 19.5 points, was held to just nine and missed all four 3s.

BIG PICTURE

St. John's: The Red Storm started a stretch of four games in eight days, three of which are on the road. The only home game this week is against a ranked Providence team. Keep an eye out for an upset, the Red Storm are 2-0 at home against Providence under coach Mike Anderson.

Villanova: Moore scored eight points and fell two shy of 1,000 for his career. Moore had been on a tear of late and averaged 17.1 points over his last nine games. The junior guard was named Big East player of the week in early January and helped the Wildcats go 8-1 this month.

UP NEXT

St. John's: Hosts No. 17 Providence on Tuesday. The Red Storm are 0-3 against Top 25 teams.

Villanova: Play Wednesday at No. 22 Marquette.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball, https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

