No. 14 Texas Tech has big rally to beat Oklahoma State 75-70

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) -- Keenan Evans reiterated a message to his Texas Tech teammates after the senior struggled shooting the ball in a couple of big losses by the No. 14 Red Raiders.

''I was going to be that guy that set the tone, whether it was aggressive on offense, or aggressive on defense,'' Evans said. ''I was trying to be that guy that was kind of everywhere ... just making tough plays and trying to get us going in any way possible.''

Evans scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime Tuesday night, and Texas Tech rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Oklahoma State 75-70 and avoid a third straight loss.

Evans hit a 3-pointer with 3:52 left that put the Red Raiders ahead to stay. That came only 40 seconds after his rebound and assist to Jarrett Culver, whose breakaway dunk gave Texas Tech (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) its first lead since the first half, and before a jumper by Lindy Waters put the Cowboys ahead one last time.

''He's a terrific player. I'm not surprised that he played well at all. Good players go through things like that for a couple of games,'' Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. ''He's not going to let that keep him down.''

Culver, the freshman guard playing in his hometown, finished with 25 points and four 3-pointers.

Jeffrey Carroll had 16 points for Oklahoma State (13-7, 3-5), which was coming off an overtime win three days earlier over then-No. 4 Oklahoma. And the Cowboys still had a 14-point lead with 15 minutes left.

Evans was a combined 5-of-20 shooting, 2-of-13 on 3-pointers, as Tech lost twice on the road last week. After making 1 of 4 shots before halftime against the Cowboys, he was 6 of 9 in the second half.

''Keenan didn't play any different tonight than he has been. He's a great shooter,'' Tech coach Chris Beard said. ''He's remained aggressive.''