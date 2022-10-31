No. 14 TCU basketball sizzles from long range in exhibition victory over Paul Quinn

The TCU men’s basketball team put on an offensive clinic Sunday at Schollmaier Arena in a 112-42 exhibition win over Paul Quinn College from Dallas.

Shahada Wells led the way with 20 points and Emanuel Miller chipped in 15 points as 15 players scored.

It was the first exhibition during Jamie Dixon’s tenure. Paul Quinn was the first historically Black college in Texas and the oldest HBCU west of the Mississippi River.

The Tigers briefly led 6-2 at the start of the game, but the lead lasted just over a minute as TCU responded with a 25-4 run to take a 27-10 lead a little past halfway of the first half.

Wells scored 11 of his points during the run and finished with 16 in the first half off the bench. The UT Arlington transfer was limited to just seven games last year, but is expected to have a much bigger role for TCU this year due to the depth and shooting his provides.

Wells went a perfect 6 of 6 from the free throw line and hit two 3-pointers.

Here are three more takeaways from the Horned Frogs’ commanding win:

Outside shooting on point

TCU’s outside shooting left much to be desired in 2021 as the Horned Frogs ranked near the bottom of the country in 3-point shooting percentage. It was a clear area of emphasis and TCU showed some of the work it has been putting in as the team hit 13 of 23 pointers.

Along with Wells, Emmanuel Miller hit two 3s. Oklahoma State transfer Rondel Walker added two and so did Chuck O’Bannon and JaKobe Coles. It was the perfect way to complement the 50 points in the paint the Horned Frogs scored. O’Bannon and Coles reached double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Baugh steps up

Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year Mike Miles sat out the exhibition match, increasing the workload for Damion Baugh. After two early turnovers, Baugh was dialed in and led an efficient offense that had 29 assists to just nine turnovers. Baugh had seven assists in only 15 minutes and assisted on both of Miller’s 3-pointers.

His highlight dunk with just over eight minutes remaining in the first half put TCU ahead 32-11 as he finished with 12 points. Miles missed the game with a toe injury that isn’t expected to be serious.