No. 14-ranked TCU rolls to early 22-point lead, defeats No. 2 Kansas 83-60 in Lawrence

Gary Bedore
·3 min read
Nick Krug/AP

For the first time in history, TCU’s basketball team has won a men’s basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse.

Shahada Wells scored 17 points, Mike Miles 15 and Damion Baugh 11 as the No. 14 Horned Frogs (15-4, 4-3) raced to an early 22-point lead and defeated the No. 2-ranked Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2) 83-60 on Saturday afternoon.

TCU is now 1-10 all-time versus KU in the Jayhawks’ tradition-rich building.

It was one of KU’s most lopsided defeats ever at the fieldhouse. The biggest losses were a pair of 25-point defeats. Texas defeated KU by 25 in the 2020-21 season and Missouri by 25 in 1989. It’s believed to be the second-worst home loss for KU in the 20-year Bill Self era. KU lost by 12 to Baylor in 2019-20 and Texas Tech in 2017-18.

Jalen Wilson scored 30 points on 11-of-21 shooting while Kevin McCullar had 10 points for the Jayhawks, who had a 10-game winning streak snapped by virtue of an overtime loss Tuesday night at Kansas State.

This marks KU’s first two-game losing streak in league play since last season when the Jayhawks lost 80-70 at Baylor on Feb. 26, 2022 and 74-64 at TCU on March 1.

The Jayhawks also had a 16-game homecourt win streak snapped by the Horned Frogs.

KU hit 39% of its shots to TCU’s 54.4%.

The Horned Frogs, who joined the Big 12 in July of 2012, improved to 4-24 all-time against the Jayhawks. KU entered Saturday’s contest having won two in a row vs. TCU and 10 of 11.

The win proved historic for the Horned Frogs as TCU claimed its highest-ranked road win in program history. TCU’s last win over a team ranked No. 2 or better was a 75-72 victory over No. 2 Baylor on Feb. 29, 2020.

Baugh scored nine points on 4-of-5 shooting as TCU led 14-13 at the 15:21 marko of the opening half. The Horned Frogs went on a 19-0 run that increased to 23-2 to give the visitors a 37-15 lead with 8:58 left in the half. TCU hit 15 of its first 18 shots.

The Jayhawks sliced the gap to 37-26 at 6:51 on a Wilson three-pointer, but TCU built it back to 18 points, 44-26, at 4:44. The lead dipped back to 46-34 on a Zach Clemence bucket at 2:17. However, TCU built it back to 48-34 at 1:50.

By halftime, KU still trailed by 10, 48-38.

Wilson had 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting (4 of 6 on threes) to lead the way for the Jayhawks. Baugh scored 11 and Wells 10 for TCU, which hit 17 of 29 shots the first half (58.6%) to KU’s 14 of 31 (45%).

The Jayhawks never made a serious run in the final half, and fans started to leave with 5:47 left; many more followed during a timeout with 2:56 remaining.

KU will meet Baylor at 8 p.m. Monday in Waco.

