No. 14 Houston beats Temple 84-46 for 6th straight win

  • Houston forward J'Wan Roberts (13) attempts to block a pass by Temple forward Nick Jourdain (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
    Houston forward J'Wan Roberts (13) attempts to block a pass by Temple forward Nick Jourdain (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
  • Temple forward Nick Jourdain (11) drives to the basket against Houston forward Reggie Chaney (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
    Temple forward Nick Jourdain (11) drives to the basket against Houston forward Reggie Chaney (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
  • Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson shouts from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Temple, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
    Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson shouts from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Temple, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
  • Temple head coach Aaron McKie walks down the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
    Temple head coach Aaron McKie walks down the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
  • Houston guard Taze Moore (4) drives to the basket against Temple during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
    Houston guard Taze Moore (4) drives to the basket against Temple during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
  • Temple guard Tai Strickland (13) drives the ball up court against Houston guard Kyler Edwards during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
    Temple guard Tai Strickland (13) drives the ball up court against Houston guard Kyler Edwards during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
  • Temple forward Nick Jourdain (11) grabs a rebound against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
    Temple forward Nick Jourdain (11) grabs a rebound against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
·2 min read

HOUSTON (AP) — Fabian White Jr. had 26 points and six rebounds and No. 14 Houston scored the first 15 points in an 84-46 victory over Temple on Thursday night.

White was 11 of 18 from the field top help the Cougars (26-4, 15-2 American Athletic) win their sixth straight. The graduate senior has scored at least 20 points in three straight games.

Taze Moore added 19 points, Jamal Shead had 10 points and a career-high 13 assists, and Josh Carlton finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Houston shot 53%, including 63% in the second half. It made 10 of 25 3-pointers and had a 42-18 advantage in points in the paint.

Nick Jourdain and Jahlil White each scored 10 points for Temple (16-11, 9-7). Jourdain fouled out 4 1/2 minutes into the second half after picking up his fourth foul and getting called for a technical foul.

White capped the opening 15-0 run with a layup, but the Owls responded with a 14-3 spurt — cutting it two four on two free throws by Jourdain with 9:42 left in the first half.

The Cougars answered with an 11-3 run, making it 29-17 on a dunk by White with four minutes remaining, and took a 33-23 lead into halftime.

Temple closed within seven to start the second half, but that was as close as the Owls would get. They went 11:18 without a field goal in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Temple: The Owls have not beaten a ranked opponent since Jan. 15, 2020, when it topped then-No. 16 Wichita State. … Temple’s bench scored 28 points.

Houston: The Cougars extended their winning streak to six games over Temple. … Houston finished 16-1 at home this season. … The Cougars outscored Temple 51-23 in the second half. … Houston forced 20 turnovers and turned it into 27 points.

GETTING TECHNICALS

Along with Jourdain's technical foul, Arashma Parks and Moore were each given technical fouls with 6:57 remaining in the second half. After Moore made an alley-oop off the backboard, he got into it with Parks at midcourt, with Parks pushing Moore as the officials and coaches got in the middle of the scrum before anything else could happen.

UP NEXT

Temple: Hosts South Florida on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

Houston: At Memphis on Sunday to close out the regular season.

