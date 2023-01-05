No. 14 Duke misses first 13 shots, gets blown out on road by North Carolina State

RALEIGH, N.C. ― Jon Scheyer’s first season as Duke basketball coach hit its lowest point so far on Wednesday night.

The No. 14 Blue Devils failed to score in the opening eight minutes of the first half and never recovered during an 84-60 blowout loss at the hands of North Carolina State as the Wolfpack boosted its NCAA Tournament resume with an impressive top 25 victory.

NC State's largest margin of victory over Duke was by 27 points on Jan. 12, 1972.

Duke (11-4, 2-2 ACC) drops to 0-2 on the road in the ACC after an 81-70 loss to Wake Forest on Dec. 20. The win moves NC State to 3-1 against the Blue Devils at PNC Arena under coach Kevin Keatts.

Duke will play four of its next six games on the road, starting with Saturday's matchup at Boston College.

Sophomore Terquavion Smith led the Wolfpack (12-5, 2-3 ACC) with 24 points as NC State built a 22-point halftime lead and never looked back during an ugly performance from Duke on both ends of the court.

Jeremy Roach finished 0-for-8 from the floor and was kept out for most of the second half while big man Dereck Lively failed to produce any offense as a starter. Ryan Young, Dariq Whitehead and Kyle Filipowski all scored in double figures, but the Blue Devils were outplayed in every aspect despite finding some offensive rhythm in the second half.

The first half, though, was something out of a nightmare for the Blue Devils. One from which they could not wake.

Duke missed its first 13 shots, committed 13 turnovers and went nearly eight minutes before Mark Mitchell’s put-back dunk made the score 15-2.

The undersized Wolfpack outrebounded the Blue Devils 22-18 while totaling a season-high seven blocks in the opening 20 minutes, including four from big man DJ Burns.

Duke got as close as 26-14 with 5:13 remaining. Its defense, which entered the game as a top-25 unit in the nation, forced its first two turnovers of the half leading to baskets from Mitchell and Filipowski before back-to-back 3-pointers from Jarkel Joiner (21 points, five rebounds, eight assists) and Smith pushed the lead back to 18 points.

Joiner would hit another three at the buzzer to extend NC State’s halftime advantage to 44-22 as Duke entered the locker room shooting under 30% from the floor with only 10 points from its starters.

