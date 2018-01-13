No. 14 Cincinnati wary of USF, and that's no bull

Cincinnati's greatest concern Saturday is not South Florida, which is winless in the American Athletic Conference.

The No. 14 Bearcats (14-2, 3-0 AAC) are mindful of themselves, particularly becoming complacent against the outmatched Bulls (7-10, 0-4).

Cincinnati is a heavy favorite to win its eighth straight game. Las Vegas oddsmakers made the Bearcats an early 22-point favorite Friday night.

"I know everybody else is concerned with who's favored and the records, but my job is to keep my guys focused on our opponent and what they do well," Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin said. "Their record is completely irrelevant. We don't talk about it."

Cincinnati also has the incentive of remaining unbeaten in the AAC and keeping pace with Wichita State, which is 4-0 in the AAC.

"When it comes to conference play, anybody could come in and get a win at any given moment," junior guard Justin Jenifer told Cincinnati.com. "We have to play just as if they're (South Florida) No. 1 in the conference. We have something more to lose than they do. We've got to come in and do what we've got to do."

USF coach Brian Gregory, formerly the coach at Dayton and Georgia Tech, took on the task of rebuilding the program this season after the Bulls were rocked by the firing of coach Orlando Antigua last January.

Interim coach Murry Bartow, the former Alabama-Birmingham and East Tennessee State coach, faltered with a 1-16 record to end the season.

"Brian's a great coach, and he's proven it," Cronin said. "Great coaches are viewed upon in different ways. Usually it's just based on wins and championships. In the coaching world we view it on doing a great job with the talent you have, which Brian did at Dayton and he did at Georgia Tech and he's doing it this year, with the talent he has."