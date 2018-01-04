No. 14 Arizona's offense on a roll heading into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY -- A resurgent offense has turned Arizona into an imposing team again.

The No. 14 Wildcats have become nearly unstoppable since losing three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis in November. They have averaged 83.2 points per game since coming back from the Bahamas. Currently, Arizona leads the Pac-12 in both field-goal percentage (.515) and 3-point field goal percentage (.395).

The Wildcats' offense will face one of its stiffest challenges so far when Arizona hits the road to face Utah on Thursday night. The series has been one-sided in recent years with the Wildcats winning 10 of the last 11 meetings.

The Utes lead the Pac-12 in scoring defense (66.7 points per game) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.301). They rank second in field-goal defense (.404), trailing only Oregon.

Seeing Utah dominate defensively is no surprise to Arizona coach Sean Miller.

"They're very competitive since they entered the Pac-12," Miller said. "They've made our conference better. It's very high quality coaching. They do a real good job developing their players."

Veteran point guards have played a role in catapulting both Arizona and Utah near the top of the Pac-12.

DeAndre Ayton and Allonzo Trier have earned the lion's share of attention at Arizona. Ayton, a projected lottery pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is averaging 19.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.

Trier leads Arizona and ranks second in the Pac-12 with 21.3 points per game and is shooting 54.2 percent from the field.

If you ask the Wildcats, however, Parker Jackson-Cartwright provides critical fuel that powers the team's offensive engine. Jackson-Cartwright, who averages 7.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals, brings an important voice to the team and has complete trust from his teammates.