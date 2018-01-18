No. 14 Arizona overcomes slow start, runs past Cal 79-58

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) -- Some games, Sean Miller notices an anxiety with his Arizona team immediately after tipoff.

He sure saw that at California on Wednesday night, when the Wildcats needed a firm talk about taking care of the ball.

Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 14 Arizona overcame a slow, sloppy start by warming up from long range against a high zone to beat Cal 79-58.

Parker Jackson-Cartwright scored 14 points with three 3-pointers during a decisive stretch spanning halftime as the Wildcats won their third straight since losing at Colorado on Jan. 6.

''I don't think offense is our issue,'' Jackson-Cartwright said. ''If we turn the ball over and give teams possessions the game feels funny. We talked about it.''

Dylan Smith made all four of his 3s and added 14 points in a fill-in start and Allonzo Trier scored 15 as Arizona (15-4, 5-1 Pac-12) played without sophomore guard Rawle Alkins, held out as a precaution with what the school said was mild right foot soreness.

''Parker, he can really shoot it. I thought him and Dylan both in the first half were a big reason we had the 10-point lead,'' Miller said. ''Cal's zone is very extended. You watch it on film, I think it's one of those defenses sometimes your players have to get into a rhythm and understand and get a sense of how to move the ball against it. ... Once we got through that stretch, no doubt turnovers plagued us throughout but we also had some good moments. Deandre Ayton was the difference.''

Justice Sueing scored 19 points to lead Cal (7-12, 1-5) but missed all six of his 3-point attempts for the cold-shooting Golden Bears, held to 35.3 percent and outrebounded 36-22. Don Coleman had 11 points but shot just 3 of 13.

Ayton made 9 of 11 shots and Arizona shot 62 percent, going 11 for 19 from deep.