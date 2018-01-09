No. 13 Seton Hall braces for Howard, Marquette

MILWAUKEE -- Seton Hall, off to the best start since the 1998-99 season, looks to stay unbeaten in the Big East Conference when it visits Marquette on Tuesday at the Bradley Center.

The No. 13 Pirates (14-2, 3-0 Big East) have their highest ranking since Jan 2, 2001.

Senior Angel Delgado has helped fuel the strong start and was named the NCAA's National Player of the Week after recording 28 points, 15 rebounds and six assists in a 90-87 victory at Butler on Saturday.

Delgado has 12 double-doubles this season and leads all active players with 62. He also leads the Big East with 11.8 rebounds per game -- the third-highest mark in the nation -- and 11th in the Big East with 3.2 assists.

"Earlier in the year he was pressing a little bit to score," coach Kevin Willard said. "Now he's realizing Khadeen (Carrington) is going to throw it to me, he's going to space away, and if I throw it back to him and he scores, it's an assist for me and that's just as good as scoring. He's just a phenomenal passer."

His big night against the Bulldogs helped the Pirates rally from an 11-point second-half deficit and claim a high-quality road victory, which will help when NCAA Tournament seeds are handed out.

Marquette guard Andrew Rowsey will need to regain his stroke after a rough night in a 100-90 loss to No. 1 Villanova on Saturday.

The Big East's second-leading scorer at 21 points per game was held to six points on 2-of-12 shooting, his lowest total of the season and lowest point total since finishing with eight against Creighton in the regular-season finale a year ago. He only played eight minutes in the second half.

"I didn't think Andrew had his best game. For a kid who has been so good, these of types of games can happen," Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. "The guys who were in the game were giving us good minutes. So we decided to stick with that."