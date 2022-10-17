No 13-second magic this time as Chiefs lose to Buffalo Bills. Here’s how it played out

The Chiefs and Bills provided another classic meeting between two AFC powerhouses in a Week 6 showdown Sunday afternoon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

In a game that saw six lead changes, Bills quarterback Josh Allen made sure his team would come out on top when he connected with tight end Dawson Knox for a 14-yard touchdown to put his team up 24-20 late in the fourth quarter.

Bills cornerback Taron Johnson sealed it when he picked off Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ errant throw with less than a minute remaining.

Sunday’s showdown represented a battle of AFC superiority and two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks Mahomes and Allen on display. The action all game long didn’t disappoint, as the two gunslingers went at it and led their respective potent offenses up and down the field.

Mahomes completed 25 of 40 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He spread the ball around to seven different receivers, but his favorites on Sunday were wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who hauled in five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown, and tight end Travis Kelce, who totaled eight catches for 108 yards.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman contributed three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown, and JuJu Smith-Schuster caught his first touchdown pass as a member of the Chiefs.

Allen kept pace with Mahomes, completing 27 of 40 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns. His favorite targets were wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who torched the Chiefs with 10 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown, and Gabe Davis, who snared three passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.

But for all the second-half drama, this contest had an odd feel to it to it. From the jump, it was unlike previous shootouts between the two AFC juggernauts, which produced 241 combined points in the teams’ four most recent games (including two postseason games).

The Chiefs and Bills traded turnovers on their respective opening drives. Allen fumbled at the Chiefs’ 17-yard line. Mahomes returned the favor with an interception into the end zone from the Bills’ 9.

Buffalo got on the board first with Tyler Bass’ 39-yard field goal on their second possession. That drive featured Allen connecting with Diggs for a 31-yard gain.

Mahomes responded on the ensuing possession with two big plays. On the first, he connected with Kelce for a 25-yard gain. On the second, well, it was pure Mahomes magic.

Facing a third-and-10 on the Bills’ 42, Mahomes scrambled to his right and exited the pocket to escape pressure. He then gave a pump-fake and turned back to his left before spotting Smith-Schuster on the left side of the field. Mahomes threw a dart to Smith-Schuster, who spun away from three defenders and broke free down the sideline for a 42-yard touchdown. Smith-Schuster’s first half touchdown gave the Chiefs a 7-3 lead.

The Bills threatened to take the lead on their next possession, marching in 11 plays to the Chiefs’ 3-yard line. But Allen’s fourth-down pass didn’t connect — Buffalo receiver Isaiah McKenzie was open in the end zone — and the Bills turned it over on downs.

Buffalo would eventually retake the lead late in the second quarter after the Chiefs failed to take advantage of Tommy Townsend’s 56-yard punt, which pinned the Bills at their own 4-yard line.

With the Bills facing third-and-13 at their own 1-yard line, Allen connected with Davis for an 18-yard gain. Four plays and 99 yards later, Allen found Davis again, this time for a 34-yard touchdown to give the Bills a 10-7 lead in the waning moments of the first half.

But in a situation reminiscent of last season’s AFC Divisional Round game at Arrowhead, where the Chiefs needed just 13 seconds to get into field-goal range, the Chiefs had 12 seconds after the kickoff to drive into range for a field-goal attempt.

That’s clearly too much time to hand over to Mahomes. He connected first with running back Jerrick McKinnon for 19 yards and then to Kelce for 9. There was 1 second left at that point, and Butker calmly drilled a 62-yard field goal to tie it at 10 at halftime.

The Bills held a slight edge in most key statistical categories through the first half, most notably total yards of offense (281-217) and third-down efficiency — the visitors converted three of six attempts on third down. But the Chiefs clamped down in the second half, and the Bills went 4-of-11 on third-down attempts overall for the game.

The Chiefs (4-2) have one more game before their in-season bye week (no game Oct. 30). The Bills improved to a 5-1 and gained the all-important tiebreaker over the Chiefs for the conference’s No. 1 seed, should it come to that.

Here’s what else stood out Sunday afternoon:

WYLIE BEAT TWICE

The Chiefs’ offensive line needed to control the Bills’ pass rush, but they couldn’t hold down the one player they’d given their biggest priority.

Von Miller was a one-man wrecking crew, recording two sacks on Mahomes after beating right tackle Andrew Wylie with a spin move and a speed rush. Miller finished with four tackles, two sacks and two quarterback hits.

BOMBS AWAY

Kansas City punter Tommy Townsend had himself a fine game in the Chiefs’ loss. Townsend totaled three punts for 173 yards, averaging a healthy 57.7 yards per attempt to help flip the field position in a hotly contest game.

The Chiefs third-year pro entered the game averaging 48.7 net yards per punt, which ranks first in the league.

BUTKER GOOD FROM DOWNTOWN

Kicker Matthew Wright set a new team record in Week 5 with a 59-yard field goal against Las Vegas while filling in for Harrison Butker, who was out with a left-ankle sprain.

And Wright’s record lasted exactly six days.

Butker returned to action Sunday for the first time since Week 1 and drilled a 62-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. He knew it was good right away, turning his back while the ball was still in the air.

Butker made two field goals and two extra-point kicks Sunday. He missed a 51-yard field goal in the third quarter.

INJURIES

Safety Justin Reid briefly left the game in the first quarter to get his right ankle re-taped. He returned shortly after. There were no other injuries of note for the Chiefs.

NOT SUITED UP

Cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring), rookie safety Bryan Cook (concussion), running back Ronald Jones, quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and rookie offensive lineman Darian Kinnard were inactive Sunday.

UP NEXT

The Chiefs are on the road in Week 7 to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.