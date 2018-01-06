No. 13 Purdue, Nebraska tinkering with lineups

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.-- As college basketball programs across the nation transition from their nonconference schedules into league play, it is not uncommon to see teams experiment with different roster rotations.

No. 13 Purdue is no exception.

The Boilermakers (14-2, 3-0 Big Ten) have one of the more experienced rosters in the nation, starting four seniors and prolific sophomore Carsen Edwards, but coach Matt Painter is still making adjustments heading into Saturday's game against Nebraska.

Over the course of its last two games, Purdue has had eight players average double-digit minutes, while only one player -- Carsen Edwards in a 98-66 win over Lipscomb on Dec. 30 -- has eclipsed the 30-minute mark.

Often such distribution of playing time indicates a struggling team, but the Boilermakers are riding a 10-game win streak and have beaten their last three opponents by at least 30 points, which has never happened in the 120-year history of the program.

The most notable of Purdue's recent lineup tweaks is the simultaneous use of 7-foot-2 center Isaac Haas and freshman forward Matt Haarms, who stands 7-foot-3.

Haas averages nearly 15 points per game and is Purdue's go-to scoring option in the post, while Haarms averages 3.1 blocks per game, which ties for second among the nation's freshmen. At the start of the season, the two big men seldom saw the floor together, but have shared the court more in recent weeks.

"I like it because it provides a lot of length on defense," Haas said of playing with Haarms. "It allows us to get more spread out in our coverage on defense."

Haarms, who averaged nine points, 6.7 rebounds and nearly four blocks per game over that stretch, also enjoys the lineup and views it as a learning experience.

"For me, it's more about learning to play the four a little more," Haarms said. "I'm not really used to playing that position that much. Just kind of learning a little bit more and really locking in on the plays at the four and learning the spots more."