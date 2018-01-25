No. 13 Ohio State hopes to get past Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- This season's compressed Big Ten schedule leaves teams little time for rest, and No. 13 Ohio State is back on the court three days after its last outing to face Penn State on Thursday night at Value City Arena.

The Buckeyes, who fought off Nebraska on Monday night at home to come away with a 64-59 victory, will try to extend their perfect start in Big Ten play under first-year coach Chris Holtmann.

At 18-4 overall and 9-0 in the conference, Ohio State and Holtmann are on an unprecedented run. No Big Ten coach in 95 years has started a season in his first year at the school with as many consecutive wins.

To maintain a perfect record in conference play, the Buckeyes are faced with passing another endurance test. This will be their fourth game in eight days and their second during a four-game homestand as the Big Ten regular season speeds toward an early postseason tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York.

"We've got obviously another one coming at us -- right at us," Holtmann said.

No one expected the Buckeyes to have the kind of success they're experienced. They're gone from an afterthought in the Big Ten at the start of the year to a legitimate title contender with a team that has come together behind veterans Keita Bates-Diop, Jae'Sean Tate and C.J. Jackson.

Bates-Diop leads the Buckeyes in scoring (19.7 points per game), rebounding (8.8 per game) and blocked shots (39).

"We believe we have a chance in every single game," Ohio State graduate transfer guard Andrew Dakich said. "The ball has bounced enough our way to be fortunate enough to be 9-0. I envisioned having a successful season, but to start out like this and just getting guys to play at a high level, you can't expect everyone to play at a high level."