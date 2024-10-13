No. 13 LSU shocks No. 9 Ole Miss with comeback OT win in crucial SEC game

LSU's Kyren Lacy secures the game-winning catch against Ole Miss on Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Garrett Nussmeier hit Kyren Lacy down the right sideline for a 25-yard touchdown pass on LSU's first play of overtime to give the No. 13 Tigers a thrilling 29–23 win over No. 9 Ole Miss.

The game-winner came after Ole Miss kicker Caden Davis kicked a 57-yard field goal for the Rebels on their opening possession of overtime. The offense was pushed back to the LSU 40-yard line after a holding penalty and false start, both on offensive lineman Reese McIntyre, and Davis drilled the deep kick to keep the Rebels alive momentarily.

But the relief from the kick was short-lived when Nussmeier found Lacy in the end zone on the next play to end the game.

IT'S A PARTY



TIGERS WIN pic.twitter.com/c7UvG98SCw — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 13, 2024

LSU scored the game-tying touchdown with 27 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard pass from Garrett Nussmeier to Aaron Anderson. The Tigers got into position to score on a 19-yard pass play from Nussmeier to Mason Taylor that moved the ball to the Ole Miss 38-yard line.

Taylor thought he eluded a tackle to score a touchdown, but officials correctly ruled that his elbow had touched the ground when he turned up the field. Yet four plays later, LSU was in the end zone.

OH MY GOODNESS, TOUCHDOWN LSU!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yuCaFF6cWQ — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 13, 2024

Nussmeier threw for 337 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 22-of-51 passes. Lacy had five receptions for 111 yards and the game-winning score. Aaron Anderson added 81 yards and a TD on three catches.

Ole Miss had a 17–7 lead with less than two minutes before halftime when Tre Harris caught a 15-yard pass from Dart over LSU safety Major Burns in the end zone.

TRE HARRIS IS NOT HUMAN 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hAbsr0e6yu — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 13, 2024

The Tigers appeared to score a touchdown with 44 seconds remaining in the first half with Garrett Nussmeier making a desperate 16-yard throw from his back foot to Zavion Thomas.

Thomas made a diving attempt at a catch in the end zone, but a replay review ruled that the ball hit the ground. LSU had to settle for a field goal and a 17–10 deficit.

overturned as an incomplete pass but a near-doozy pic.twitter.com/36n7aDqY5i — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 13, 2024

Ultimately, that didn't play a major factor as the Tigers came back to win in overtime.

Jaxson Dart threw for 284 yards, completing 24-of-42 passes with one touchdown and an interception. Cayden Lee led the Rebels with 132 yards receiving on nine receptions. And Harris finished with seven catches for 102 yards before leaving the game in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury. Bentley also rushed for 107 yards and a score on 11 carries.

LSU improves to 2–0 in the SEC — one of three undefeated teams in the conference with Texas A&M (3–0) and Texas (2–0) — and 5–1 overall. Ole Miss drops to 5–2 and 1–2 in conference play.