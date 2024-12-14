Middle Tennessee Raiders (7-3) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (10-1)

Saint Joseph, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Kansas State takes on Middle Tennessee in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

The Wildcats are 10-1 in non-conference play. Kansas State ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kennedy Taylor averaging 2.4.

The Raiders have a 7-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Middle Tennessee is 7-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

Kansas State makes 51.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 15.8 percentage points higher than Middle Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (35.6%). Middle Tennessee has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points greater than the 31.6% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 9.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Ta'Mia Scott is shooting 47.0% and averaging 15.4 points for the Raiders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press