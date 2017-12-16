No. 13 Kansas seeks to avoid 3rd loss in row

LINCOLN, Neb. -- It isn't often Kansas takes the floor having lost its last two games.

That's the situation the No. 13-ranked Jayhawks find themselves in heading into their first true road game of the season Saturday night at Nebraska. The matchup at Pinnacle Bank Arena will be Kansas' first true road game of the season.

Only twice in 15 seasons has a Bill Self-coached team had to deal with a three game-losing streak. Kansas last was in this predicament in 2005-06, and the Jayhawks got themselves right with a 96-54 rout of Nebraska in Lawrence, Kan.

It would take a Herculean effort for the Cornhuskers (7-4) to extend that losing streak. That it's a home game for Nebraska will help; the game already is sold out for the latest installment of a series that was first played in 1900.

The Huskers do own a victory over then-No. 14 Minnesota this season, but they followed that up with a 10-point loss at in-state rival Creighton.

This is Nebraska's first game since that loss to the Bluejays, and the Huskers are coming off finals week, but they have been able to have everyone on hand for practices. Nebraska guard Glynn Watson Jr. said keeping the high-scoring Jayhawks offense in check will be a priority.

"They're a good 3-point shooting team, they play four guards, so we just have to make sure we guard and help each other out," Watson said. "Any of them are capable of scoring 20 points a game, so we have to make it tough for them."

Kansas (7-2) has five players averaging in double figures, led by junior Lagerald Vick and his 18.7 points per game. Vick is the only player in the Big 12 Conference to rank in the top 10 in both scoring and rebounding.

Sophomore center Udoka Azubuike leads all Division I players in field goal percentage (.784). Through nine games Azubuike is 58-for-74, including 35 dunks.