No. 12 Oklahoma prepares to take on rival Texas
When it comes to Texas and Oklahoma, not much else needs to be said. The Red River Shootout is always something to pay attention to.
But Saturday's game between the No. 12 Sooners and the never-say-die Longhorns at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, has all of the ingredients to be special. It also will have a lot to say about the pecking order in the Big 12.
Oklahoma star freshman guard Trae Young is likely to make his first and only appearance in Austin. A leading player of the year candidate, Young almost certainly will move on to the NBA next season.
Young scored 44 points -- 31 in the second half -- to carry Oklahoma to a 98-96 win over Baylor on Tuesday. He leads the nation in scoring (30.3 ppg) and assists and has now racked up at least 40 points four times this season.
In the past six games, Young reached the 40-point plateau three times.
"I'm just wanting to make the right play," Young said after the win over Baylor in which he was 16 of 19 from the free throw line. "I saw some gaps early on in the game. Got the bigs involved off some pick-and-rolls and things like that. Just wanted to be aggressive."
Rashard Odomes added 18 points for the Sooners (16-5, 6-2), Brady Manek had 16 and Khadeem Lattin added 15.
Texas (14-8, 4-5) heads home after a 73-71 overtime loss to No. 10 Texas Tech on Wednesday. The Longhorns were led by Roach's 20 points. Mohamed Bamba and Matt Coleman added 12 each and Eric Davis Jr. scored 11. Bamba also had 10 rebounds.
Texas has already played five overtimes in its 22 games, including three of its first nine Big 12 games. The Longhorns are 2-3 this year in overtime, including a 2-1 record in the conference (wins at Iowa State and home against No. 16/16 TCU).
The Longhorns played the extra period against Tech without three starters, who fouled out in the final minutes of regulation.
"Our guys really battled and had a lot of fight down the stretch of regulation," Texas coach Shaka Smart said. "Obviously, the free throws caught us. We have to find a way to win anyway even when you miss. They were able to make enough plays to force overtime with the fouls. We had some strange lineups out there in overtime."
The Longhorns have a few exciting freshmen of their own, including sure lottery pick Bamba, improving point guard Coleman and guard Jase Fabres.
Bamba set Texas overall and freshman season marks for blocked shots during his seven-block performance at Texas Tech on Wednesday. He has 95 blocks (previous Texas season mark was 92 and the freshman mark was 90). He ranks second nationally in blocks per game (4.52) and has five double-doubles in his last six outings.
The Longhorns are 10-2 in games played inside the Erwin Center. Texas is 2-1 against AP Top 25 opponents at home this season with wins over No. 16 TCU (99-98 in 2 OT) and No. 8 Texas Tech (67-58).
The game will be the 92nd meeting between Texas and Oklahoma, with the Sooners leading 54-37. Texas has won 16 of the last 25 meetings in the series and holds a 21-18 advantage in games played in Austin.
Two of the last four meetings between the rivals have been decided by 3-pointers just before the buzzer.
"We talk about response in our program all the time," Smart said when asked about bouncing back from the loss to Texas Tech. "Your ability to focus on the next important thing. This result is not going to change. Our job is to move forward. We have another great opponent that we play. That is how this league is, so on Saturday we have to move all our attention to Oklahoma."