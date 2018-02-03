No. 12 Oklahoma prepares to take on rival Texas

When it comes to Texas and Oklahoma, not much else needs to be said. The Red River Shootout is always something to pay attention to.

But Saturday's game between the No. 12 Sooners and the never-say-die Longhorns at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, has all of the ingredients to be special. It also will have a lot to say about the pecking order in the Big 12.

Oklahoma star freshman guard Trae Young is likely to make his first and only appearance in Austin. A leading player of the year candidate, Young almost certainly will move on to the NBA next season.

Young scored 44 points -- 31 in the second half -- to carry Oklahoma to a 98-96 win over Baylor on Tuesday. He leads the nation in scoring (30.3 ppg) and assists and has now racked up at least 40 points four times this season.

In the past six games, Young reached the 40-point plateau three times.

"I'm just wanting to make the right play," Young said after the win over Baylor in which he was 16 of 19 from the free throw line. "I saw some gaps early on in the game. Got the bigs involved off some pick-and-rolls and things like that. Just wanted to be aggressive."

Rashard Odomes added 18 points for the Sooners (16-5, 6-2), Brady Manek had 16 and Khadeem Lattin added 15.

Texas (14-8, 4-5) heads home after a 73-71 overtime loss to No. 10 Texas Tech on Wednesday. The Longhorns were led by Roach's 20 points. Mohamed Bamba and Matt Coleman added 12 each and Eric Davis Jr. scored 11. Bamba also had 10 rebounds.

Texas has already played five overtimes in its 22 games, including three of its first nine Big 12 games. The Longhorns are 2-3 this year in overtime, including a 2-1 record in the conference (wins at Iowa State and home against No. 16/16 TCU).

The Longhorns played the extra period against Tech without three starters, who fouled out in the final minutes of regulation.