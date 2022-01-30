No. 12 Kentucky jumps ahead early, dominates No. 5 Kansas, 80-62, at Allen Fieldhouse

Gary Bedore
Rich Sugg/rsugg@kcstar.com
No. 12-ranked Kentucky has regained bragging rights — in a big way — in the battle between the two winningest programs in college basketball history.

Kentucky, which had lost four of its last five games against the Kansas Jayhawks, rolled to a 20-point halftime lead en route to an 80-62 victory in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.

According to the Kansas media guide, the 18-point setback was KU’s seventh-worst loss in Aleen Fieldhouse history. Kentucky defeated KU by 22 points in Allen in 1983. The biggest losses are by 25 points to Texas last season and 25 to Missouri in 1989.

Keion Brooks scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Oscar Tshiebwe had 17 points and 14 boards as the Wildcats (17-4) halted No. 5-ranked Kansas’ 17-game Allen Fieldhouse winning streak.

Sahvir Wheeler had eight assists and TyTy Washington five assists for Kentucky, which had lost the previous four times it had played in Allen Fieldhouse.

Ochai Agbaji scored 13 points and Christian Braun added an identical 13 for Kansas (17-3), which is now four victories shy of Kentucky (2,344 to 2,340) on college hoops’ all-time win list.

Kentucky, 24-10 versus Kansas all-time, outrebounded the Jayhawks 41-29 on Saturday. The Wildcats hit 50.8% percent of their shots from the field to Kansas’ 40.7%. Kansas was 6 of 18 on three-pointers; Kentucky also 6 of 18.

Agbaji scored just three points the first half and Kansas hit 13 of 33 shots to Kentucky’s 21 of 34 and the Wildcats led 51-31 at halftime.

Brooks had 12 points and four boards and Tshiebwe 11 points and five boards for Kentucky which out-rebounded Kansas 23-12 the initial half.

Kentucky rolled to early leads of 10-5, 17-11, 25-13 and 35-20.

Kansas trailed Kentucky by 22 points at 60-38 in the second half but cut the gap to 62-48 at 13:12. The lead never dipped below 14.

The loss capped a busy weekend for the Jayhawks. Kansas hosted ESPN’s GameDay show on Saturday morning before the game, just hours after Kansas coach Bill Self and Kentucky’s John Calipari were guests of honor at a Friday night fundraiser for the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative at The Oread in Lawrence.

“I walked around the third floor of the fieldhouse when GameDay was going on. I thought it was great,” Self said on his pregame interview Saturday. “There was a good turnout of fans (for morning GameDay show). There was definitely some energy. David (McCormack) made a halfcourt shot, and a KU student made a halfcourt shot to win, somebody said $19,000. With a win today I still wouldn’t be the only happy person in town. There’s a cat down there really happy now,” he added of KU student Connor Loney who drilled a halfcourt shot to win the $19,000.

Kansas returns to Big 12 play on Tuesday at Iowa State. Tipoff is 6 p.m., at Hilton Coliseum. Kentucky will return to SEC play Wednesday at home against Vanderbilt.

