No. 12 Kansas finds some depth ahead of game vs. Iowa State

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Volumes have been written about the lack of depth that Kansas has tried to overcome.

The status of two freshman forwards, Billy Preston and Silvio De Sousa, has generated headlines for months, with nothing affirmed by the NCAA regarding their eligibility.

Finally, however, the 12th-ranked Jayhawks (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) were able to point to a backup as a key contributor after sophomore Mitch Lightfoot shined in a win Saturday at TCU.

The 6-foot-8 forward, who has been pressed into duty in the post, had a career-high six blocks, including one in the final minute to help Kansas obtain its second conference road win in as many tries.

The victory enabled Kansas to remain near the top of the Big 12 pack entering a home game Tuesday against Iowa State (9-5, 0-3).

"Success breeds confidence," Lightfoot said. "I think we're just going to take that and go forward with it."

Lightfoot's production against TCU was necessary after Kansas starter Udoka Azubuike played just 13 minutes and fouled out. After three straight scoreless outings, Lightfoot provided nine points and seven rebounds in 26 minutes.

"Mitch got the game ball for sure," Kansas point guard Devonte' Graham said. "He was ready to come off the bench and produce. Doke got in foul trouble. All coach asked of (Lightfoot) is just to play hard and protect the rim and do the little things to help us win, and he definitely did that."

Graham scored 28 points in the win and leads the Jayhawks with an 18.6-point average. The senior point guard is averaging 26 points in conference play and has made 31 of 34 free throws, marks that trail only Oklahoma freshman sensation Trae Young, another point guard.

Iowa State carried a nine-game win streak into Big 12 play, but is winless in the conference after two straight overtime defeats against Texas and Oklahoma State. The Cyclones' six-year string of NCAA Tournament appearances suddenly looks to be in jeopardy.