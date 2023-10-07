No. 12 JM Robinson routs rival West Rowan in Cabarrus County game of the week

In the Deer Park Cabarrus County game of the week, the JM Robinson Bulldogs asserted their dominance early and cruised to a 59-7 win over the West Rowan Falcons.

“I think the defense really set the tone,” Bulldogs head coach Jason Seidel said. “I’ve really got to give credit to every kid on the team. We were really locked in tonight. They couldn’t wait to play.”

Seidel knew the Falcons were going to try and pressure the quarterback, but felt his offensive line coaches had the right game plan for the players.

“We knew West Rowan was going to try and bring pressure,” Seidel said. “I thought our (offensive) line did a good job of stopping them up front and giving our receivers and quarterback time to get open.”

Deer Park Cabarrus County Game of the Week

Quarterback Issac Lee tossed seven touchdown passes in the game. Contrary to their usual powerful running attack, the Bulldogs gained most of their yardage through the air.

“I knew they were going to play man (coverage) and bring a lot of blitzes,” Lee said. “I saw that in film. So my job was to just get it to the playmakers and that is what happened.”

On the receiving end of three of Lee’s touchdown passes was the Bulldogs’ leading receiver, Brian Rowe.

“Everything just clicks between us,” Lee said. “In practice and in games we are always on the same page. I have trust in him because I know he is going to beat his guy. So, I’ve just got to get him the ball.”

J.M. Robinson is 7-0 on the season and tied for first place in the Southern Piedmont Conference (SPC) with the Northwest Cabarrus Trojans. The Bulldogs have given up just 19 points since week one of the season.

With a matchup with undefeated Northwest Cabarrus on Oct. 20, a game that will likely be for the SPC conference crown, Seidel says all focus is on South Rowan next Friday.

“The (Northwest Cabarrus game) is coming, but we are talking about South (Rowan),” Seidel said. “That game against Northwest will come when it comes. We don’t overlook anybody. We take things one day at a time, and right now the focus is South Rowan.”

Three Who Made a Difference

Issac Lee, J.M. Robinson: Lee had great accuracy all night. Whenever the run game got sluggish, Seidel could rely on his senior quarterback to make the right reads and get them first downs. He had seven touchdowns in the game.

Brian Rowe, J.M. Robinson: The Bulldogs’ leading receiver on the season showed exactly why he is a playmaker with four touchdown receptions and over 150 yards receiving.

J.M. Robinson defense: Despite surrendering just the one touchdown, the Bulldogs’ defense was swarming to the football all night. It forced a few fumbles, recovered one, and got an interception. The defense has been a big part in all of the wins this year for J.M. Robinson, and Seidel hopes it will continue to be.

What’s Next?

The Bulldogs will host the Raiders of South Rowan on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. West Rowan will host Central Cabarrus on Oct. 13 also at 7 p.m.

Scoring Summary

JMR: 20 21 15 3 — 59

WR: 0 7 0 0 — 7