No. 12 Houston seeks rebound vs. SMU

It was a sour conclusion to a day of rousing festivities for the Houston Cougars, who courted the national spotlight last Saturday with ESPN's College GameDay on campus only to suffer a surprising setback to American Athletic Conference rival Central Florida later that afternoon.

The Cougars performed in ways unfamiliar, surrendering a double-digit rally to open the second half that yielded the end of their 12-game winning streak and run of 33 consecutive home victories. In retrospect, Houston picked an odd and unfortunate time to play out of character.

"We have been really good coming out of halftime," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. "For some reason, we came out lethargic and they didn't."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

No. 12 Houston (27-2, 14-2 AAC) will seek to rebound against SMU on Thursday at home in its penultimate game of the regular season. The Cougars, despite their sensational run, remain in a dogfight with Cincinnati (14-2) for the regular-season crown and top seed at the AAC tournament in Memphis. They'll face the Bearcats on the road in their season finale on Sunday.

Prior to that showdown, the Cougars will celebrate their seniors against the Mustangs. Guards Corey Davis Jr. and Galen Robinson Jr. have been instrumental in leading a program revival, while senior forward Breaon Brady has helped Houston cement a reputation of stifling defense and vigorous rebounding with his yeoman's work in the paint.

The UCF loss aside, the Cougars are on an upward trajectory under Sampson, with a handful of gifted underclassmen poised to take the baton from the seniors and keep the Cougars moving forward. In the interim, the Houston seniors will relish what has been a breakout campaign.

Story continues

"I could not have asked for anything else from my last year," senior guard Landon Goesling said. "It's been special, and it will be special for a long time. I am very grateful to be in this position."

The Mustangs (13-15, 5-11 AAC) dropped their third consecutive game on Sunday, losing to Wichita State 67-55 on Senior Day in Dallas. SMU opened the conference slate with consecutive victories, part of a four-game winning streak that fostered a measure of promise.

Instead, the Mustangs have gone 3-11 since and have dropped eight of nine games heading to Houston. Injuries and scholarship limitations have, for a second consecutive season, undermined the potential of a winning campaign, a stark turnaround for program seniors.

SMU went a combined 55-10 between 2015-17 but is just 30-31 over the past two seasons. That left the Mustangs' four-man senior class reflective following the loss to the Shockers and in advance of their final two games of this regular season.

"Everybody thinks that you would want four years of just greatness," SMU senior guard Jarrey Foster said. "But the thing is these past two years and what's happened and what happened the first two years, it's so great to see so many guys not quit. It's all about who are you and what's your character like going through adversity.

"When you're winning games it's all happiness, but when you're going through things and have to overcome things and things aren't always going your way, those are the times that I cherish because those are the times you learn and grow. That's when you have to come together with the guys next to you, and that's what you really remember."

--Field Level Media