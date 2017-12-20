No. 12 Gonzaga gets big contributions from younger players

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- When No. 12 Gonzaga lost four key players from a team that finished as the national runner up last season, many wondered if the Bulldogs would play up to their usual standard this year.

Wonder no more.

Three freshmen and two sophomores have helped the Zags (10-2) pick up right where they left off.

Corey Kispert became the first true freshman to start his first Gonzaga game since Elias Harris in 2009. Redshirt freshmen Zach Norvell Jr. is a scoring machine, while freshman Jacob Larsen is contributing in the post. Sophomores Killian Tillie and Rui Hachimura are also bringing solid production in the front court.

''We're a lot better than I thought we were, initially,'' junior guard Josh Perkins said. ''We haven't peaked yet.''

Kispert played well in starting the first seven games but hurt his ankle against Incarnate Word and has been slowed the past few games. Norvell replaced him in the starting lineup and is scoring nearly 18 points per game over his past six games.

''He's a young guy who is getting more confident and more comfortable,'' Perkins said. ''It's scary.''

Norvell is the first Zag to record 20-point games in his first two starts since Josh Heytvelt in 2006.

''He plays with big, tough Chicago swagger,'' said Kispert, who expects to be fully recovered by the time conference play begins next week.

Norvell said he is ''just staying confident and sticking with it.''

''The guys always having confidence in me is really big,'' Norvell said. ''I keep taking my shots and have confidence they're going in.''

Coach Mark Few is seeking more from Norvell.

''I've been looking for growth on the defensive end and growth in shot selection and kind of understanding what's good and what isn't so good,'' Few said.

Asked if Norvell would remain in the starting five after Kispert is healthy, Few gave a stock answer.